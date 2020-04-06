901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Premium Sound System, Power Tailgate, Wireless Charging, Memory Seats!
Change the game with the unique styling of the 2019 Ford Edge. This 2019 Ford Edge is for sale today.
The devil is in the details, and you'll never miss a detail in the 2019 Ford Edge. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the 2019 Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. For a ride on the edge, take a ride in the 2019 Ford Edge.This low mileage SUV has just 13,144 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Edge's trim level is Titanium AWD. This top shelf compact SUV will get you the amazing Sync3 complete with wifi, a premium sound system, an 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and FordPass Connect. Keeping the luxury going is heated power seats with memory settings, memory setting side mirrors, wireless charging, a leather steering wheel with cruise control and audio controls, dual zone automatic climate control, and a hands free power liftgate. This SUV also comes with blind spot assistance, lane keep assist, automatic headlights, fog lights, remote start, and a rear view camera for added safety. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Premium Sound System, Power Tailgate, Wireless Charging, Memory Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4K92KBC28803.
Tired of dealing with dealers who won't give you a price or appraise your trade unless you commit to something. Tired of being pressured to make a decision hastily? Our transparent process really is different than anything youve experienced before. We simply treat people the way we would want to be treated. We market value price our vehicles daily to be sure we are competitive. Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and ready to be taken home. Expect a relaxed atmosphere where your opinions matter. Take a short drive out of the city congestion where you can truly experience the features and benefits of your potential vehicle purchase. o~o
