2019 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD - Heated Seats - Power Tailgate

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD - Heated Seats - Power Tailgate

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

$36,771

  18,166KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 4849470
  Stock #: HU3475
  VIN: 2FMPK4K97KBC28795
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Premium Sound System, Power Tailgate, Wireless Charging, Memory Seats!

Made without compromise in mind, the 2019 Ford Edge is ready for whatever you put it through. This 2019 Ford Edge is for sale today.

The devil is in the details, and you'll never miss a detail in the 2019 Ford Edge. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the 2019 Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. For a ride on the edge, take a ride in the 2019 Ford Edge.This low mileage SUV has just 18,166 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Edge's trim level is Titanium AWD. This top shelf compact SUV will get you the amazing Sync3 complete with wifi, a premium sound system, an 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and FordPass Connect. Keeping the luxury going is heated power seats with memory settings, memory setting side mirrors, wireless charging, a leather steering wheel with cruise control and audio controls, dual zone automatic climate control, and a hands free power liftgate. This SUV also comes with blind spot assistance, lane keep assist, automatic headlights, fog lights, remote start, and a rear view camera for added safety. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Premium Sound System, Power Tailgate, Wireless Charging, Memory Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4K97KBC28795.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.highriverford.com/car-loans-in-high-river-ab



Tired of dealing with dealers who won't give you a price or appraise your trade unless you commit to something. Tired of being pressured to make a decision hastily? Our transparent process really is different than anything youve experienced before. We simply treat people the way we would want to be treated. We market value price our vehicles daily to be sure we are competitive. Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and ready to be taken home. Expect a relaxed atmosphere where your opinions matter. Take a short drive out of the city congestion where you can truly experience the features and benefits of your potential vehicle purchase. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Memory Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Compass
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Convenience
  • remote start
  • Block Heater
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • Rear Parking Sensors
  • Power Tailgate
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • LED brakelights
  • Blind Spot Assist
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Laminated Glass
  • Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
  • Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Black Bodyside Cladding
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
  • 70 L Fuel Tank
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • WIRELESS CHARGING
  • KEYPAD
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
  • GVWR: TBA
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • 3 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
  • 8-Way Driver Seat
  • 8-Way Passenger Seat
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
  • Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Streaming Audio
  • Axle Ratio: TBA
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • 70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
  • Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Autolamp Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology and active grille shutters
  • Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
  • FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
  • Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Collision Warning
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
  • Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot

Send A Message