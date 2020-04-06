2019 Ford Flex

Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Bluetooth

Integrated roof antenna Convenience remote start

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Power Options POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Exterior Front fog lamps

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Rear View Camera

Back-Up Camera

CHROME DOOR HANDLES

Power Tailgate

PERIMETER ALARM

Stainless steel exhaust

Locking glove box

Driver foot rest

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Garage door transmitter

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Premium Sound Package

Carpet Floor Trim

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

3.16 Axle Ratio

Rear cupholder

Wireless phone connectivity

Metal-look grille

LED brakelights

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Valet Function

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Redundant Digital Speedometer

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob

Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Laminated Glass

Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers

Systems Monitor

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts

Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

KEYPAD

Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper

Electric Power-Assist Steering

390w Regular Amplifier

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

3 LCD Monitors In The Front

70.4 L Fuel Tank

Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

8-Way Driver Seat

175 Amp Alternator

GVWR: 2,790 kgs (6,151 lbs)

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access

Streaming Audio

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim

Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding

Rear Collision Warning

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Fixed 3rd Row Seat 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 AC Power Outlet

1 AC Power Outlet

Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (blis) Blind Spot Sensor

8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat

Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: Heavy-Duty 78AH Battery, Dual Bright Exhaust Tips

