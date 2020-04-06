Menu
2019 Ford Flex

Limited AWD LIMITED ECO BOOST.

2019 Ford Flex

Limited AWD LIMITED ECO BOOST.

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

$35,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 16,590KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4849272
  • Stock #: HU3461
  • VIN: 2FMHK6DT1KBA19741
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera!

Station wagons aren't very common these days. This Ford Flex will make you wonder why. Tons of space, distinct style, and an impressive drivetrain make this wagon an appealing package. This 2019 Ford Flex is for sale today.

The Ford Flex has a unique style, plenty of passenger and cargo room, and car-like handling that will make you wonder why wagons ever went out of style. With better fuel economy than a large SUV and more style than a traditional minivan or crossover, the Flex is a great choice for those who want an enjoyable driving experience from a versatile family vehicle. This low mileage SUV has just 16,590 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Flex's trim level is Limited AWD. The Limited trim adds some impressive luxury appointments to this Flex. Its high-end features include all-wheel drive, perforated leather seats which are heated in front, a memory driver's seat, SYNC with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Sony 12-speaker premium audio, a rear view camera, remote start, a power liftgate, aluminum wheels, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMHK6DT1KBA19741.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.highriverford.com/car-loans-in-high-river-ab



Tired of dealing with dealers who won't give you a price or appraise your trade unless you commit to something. Tired of being pressured to make a decision hastily? Our transparent process really is different than anything youve experienced before. We simply treat people the way we would want to be treated. We market value price our vehicles daily to be sure we are competitive. Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and ready to be taken home. Expect a relaxed atmosphere where your opinions matter. Take a short drive out of the city congestion where you can truly experience the features and benefits of your potential vehicle purchase. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Bluetooth
  • Integrated roof antenna
Convenience
  • remote start
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Power Options
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Back-Up Camera
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • Power Tailgate
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Stainless steel exhaust
  • Locking glove box
  • Driver foot rest
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Premium Sound Package
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • 3.16 Axle Ratio
  • Rear cupholder
  • Wireless phone connectivity
  • Metal-look grille
  • LED brakelights
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Laminated Glass
  • Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Systems Monitor
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
  • Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • KEYPAD
  • Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • 390w Regular Amplifier
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • 3 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • 70.4 L Fuel Tank
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • 8-Way Driver Seat
  • 175 Amp Alternator
  • GVWR: 2,790 kgs (6,151 lbs)
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
  • Streaming Audio
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
  • Rear Collision Warning
  • Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
  • 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
  • Fixed 3rd Row Seat 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (blis) Blind Spot Sensor
  • 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
  • Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: Heavy-Duty 78AH Battery, Dual Bright Exhaust Tips

