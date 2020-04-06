901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera!
Station wagons aren't very common these days. This Ford Flex will make you wonder why. Tons of space, distinct style, and an impressive drivetrain make this wagon an appealing package. This 2019 Ford Flex is for sale today.
The Ford Flex has a unique style, plenty of passenger and cargo room, and car-like handling that will make you wonder why wagons ever went out of style. With better fuel economy than a large SUV and more style than a traditional minivan or crossover, the Flex is a great choice for those who want an enjoyable driving experience from a versatile family vehicle. This low mileage SUV has just 16,590 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Flex's trim level is Limited AWD. The Limited trim adds some impressive luxury appointments to this Flex. Its high-end features include all-wheel drive, perforated leather seats which are heated in front, a memory driver's seat, SYNC with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Sony 12-speaker premium audio, a rear view camera, remote start, a power liftgate, aluminum wheels, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats.
