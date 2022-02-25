$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V
LX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
57,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8400525
- Stock #: 220094A
- VIN: 2HKRW2H28KH145557
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 220094A
- Mileage 57,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $31925 - Our Price is just $30995!
When good enough isn't good enough, the 2019 Honda CR-V is the next step. This 2019 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in High River.
With a sleek exterior, tech filled interior, and performance to boot, the 2019 Honda CR-V is a real showstopper. Ready to take on every road you choose, the 2019 Honda CR-V will turn heads on every corner. No matter the crowd, be sure to impress them with the 2019 Honda CR-V.This SUV has 57,000 kms. Stock number 220094A is nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CR-V's trim level is LX. This capable and comfy compact SUV offers a 7 inch touchscreen HondaLink infotainment system with HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, rear view camera, and a 4 speaker sound system. Other luxury features include dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, automatic headlamps, heated seats, LED daytime running lights, heated power mirrors, and aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $100.75 with $2604 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees / Total cost of borrowing $6732 / Total Obligation of $37727 ). See dealer for details.
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
remote start
Aluminum Wheels
Rear View Camera
Proximity Key
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
TOUCHSCREEN
High River Toyota
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2