2019 Kia Soul

26,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

High River Toyota

403-652-1365

2019 Kia Soul

2019 Kia Soul

Unknown - Low Mileage

2019 Kia Soul

Unknown - Low Mileage

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

26,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9462538
  • Stock #: 230033A
  • VIN: KNDJP3A5XK7682245

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 230033A
  • Mileage 26,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This charming, quirky 2019 Kia Soul will leave you breathless with its highly efficient and uniquely versatile interior. This 2019 Kia Soul is fresh on our lot in High River.

This 2019 Kia Soul is a class leader in many aspects, but mainly it is still one of the most uniquely designed vehicles on the market. With a versatile hatchback body, it allows for plenty of cargo and passenger space. An exceptionally well designed and very comfortable interior ensures a ride unlike any other. Its functional, fabulous design lines allow for a stylish statement while also being perfectly crafted family conscious vehicle.This low mileage SUV has just 26,000 kms. Stock number 230033A is nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 161HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

