901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
403-652-1365
+ taxes & licensing
Certified, Navigation, Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay, Entune Audio!
The Toyota C-HR is designed to be different and stand out from the crowd. This 2019 Toyota C-HR is fresh on our lot in High River.
The 2019 C-HR is unlike anything Toyota has ever created. It's distinctive from every angle, with sculpted, athletic styling inside and out. You'll feel the difference with premium features and intuitive technology that are designed to keep you comfortable and connected. It's a blast to drive, with the perfect blend of responsiveness and control that will make every drive memorable. With a spacious interior for all your passengers and gear, and state-of-the-art safety features that come standard, we're confident you'll agree that there's nothing quite like the 2019 Toyota C-HR. This SUV has 28,944 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 144HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our C-HR's trim level is XLE Premium Package. This XLE Premium package has some of the coolest features like heated front seats, lane change assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, SiriusXM, leather wrapped steering wheel, power driver seat, a smart key system with push button start, aluminum wheels, and power folding heated side mirrors with puddle lamps added to the standard features like Scout GPS navigation, Apple CarPlay, 8 inch display, Entune 3.0 audio with App suite connect, Bluetooth, and USB input for infotainment. Dual automatic climate control, 4.2 multi information display, keyless entry, pre collision system, pedestrian detection, automatic highbeams, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, and heated power side mirrors with turn signals keep you comfy and help you drive. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Apple Carplay, Entune Audio, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complementary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-We will provide you with a 10/10 Card for 10% off parts and labour for 10 years.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years ruinning.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2