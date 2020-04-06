Menu
2019 Toyota C-HR

XLE Premium Package - Certified

2019 Toyota C-HR

XLE Premium Package - Certified

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 28,944KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4861293
  • Stock #: 204124
  • VIN: JTNKHMBXXK1041683
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Certified, Navigation, Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay, Entune Audio!

The Toyota C-HR is designed to be different and stand out from the crowd. This 2019 Toyota C-HR is fresh on our lot in High River.

The 2019 C-HR is unlike anything Toyota has ever created. It's distinctive from every angle, with sculpted, athletic styling inside and out. You'll feel the difference with premium features and intuitive technology that are designed to keep you comfortable and connected. It's a blast to drive, with the perfect blend of responsiveness and control that will make every drive memorable. With a spacious interior for all your passengers and gear, and state-of-the-art safety features that come standard, we're confident you'll agree that there's nothing quite like the 2019 Toyota C-HR. This SUV has 28,944 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 144HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.

Our C-HR's trim level is XLE Premium Package. This XLE Premium package has some of the coolest features like heated front seats, lane change assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, SiriusXM, leather wrapped steering wheel, power driver seat, a smart key system with push button start, aluminum wheels, and power folding heated side mirrors with puddle lamps added to the standard features like Scout GPS navigation, Apple CarPlay, 8 inch display, Entune 3.0 audio with App suite connect, Bluetooth, and USB input for infotainment. Dual automatic climate control, 4.2 multi information display, keyless entry, pre collision system, pedestrian detection, automatic highbeams, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, and heated power side mirrors with turn signals keep you comfy and help you drive. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Apple Carplay, Entune Audio, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complementary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-We will provide you with a 10/10 Card for 10% off parts and labour for 10 years.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years ruinning.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Convenience
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Apple CarPlay
Comfort
  • Automatic climate control
  • Air filtration
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • Back-Up Camera
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Rigid cargo cover
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
  • 53 L Fuel Tank
  • 6-Way Driver Seat
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Wing Spoiler
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Lane Keep Assist
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Streaming Audio
  • Axle Ratio: TBA
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • 6-Way Passenger Seat
  • Pre-Collision System (pcs)
  • Tires: P215/60R17
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • 836# Maximum Payload
  • Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve VVT-i
  • GVWR: 1964 kgs (4330 lbs)
  • Transmission: Continuous Variable (CVT) -inc: sequential shifting
  • Entune Audio
  • Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

High River Toyota

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

