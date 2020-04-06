2019 Toyota C-HR

Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Apple CarPlay Comfort Automatic climate control

Air filtration Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles

Black grille Safety Rear child safety locks

Additional Features Navigation

Back-Up Camera

SPLASH GUARDS

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Rigid cargo cover

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Front Centre Armrest

Outside temp gauge

Illuminated glove box

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Carpet Floor Trim

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 12V DC Power Outlets

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel

Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler

53 L Fuel Tank

6-Way Driver Seat

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Wing Spoiler

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Lane Keep Assist

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

Streaming Audio

Axle Ratio: TBA

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

6-Way Passenger Seat

Pre-Collision System (pcs)

Tires: P215/60R17

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

836# Maximum Payload

Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve VVT-i

GVWR: 1964 kgs (4330 lbs)

Transmission: Continuous Variable (CVT) -inc: sequential shifting

Entune Audio

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.