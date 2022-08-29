$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla
LE
78,140KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red;fb21
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
This Toyota Corolla is safe, economical, practical and really fun to drive. This 2019 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in High River.
Loaded with premium safety features, this Toyota Corolla also offers assertive style and performance that thrills. Thanks to it's powerful yet efficient engine, this amazing compact sedan yeilds incredible fuel economy in a fun to drive package. With seating for five and a folding rear seat, it comes with plenty of extra space for family, friends or extra cargo when needed.This sedan has 78,140 kms. Stock number 220330A is red;fb21 in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Corolla's trim level is LE. Upgrading to this Corolla LE is a great choice as it includes heated front seats with premium fabric, automatic climate control, Bi-LED headlight and a sleek 6.1 inch touchscreen display featuring USB 2.0 ports, advanced voice recognition, 6 speakers, wireless streaming audio, SIRI Eyes Free and a useful rear view camera. Additional features include remote keyless entry, Toyota Safety Sense, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning with steering assist, power windows, power adjustable heated mirrors and much more.
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
