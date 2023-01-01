$24,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
High River Toyota
403-652-1365
2019 Toyota Corolla
2019 Toyota Corolla
XLE PACKAGE
Location
High River Toyota
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
403-652-1365
Sale
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
56,100KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9612148
- Stock #: 204327
- VIN: 2T1BURHE4KC204987
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Falcon Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 204327
- Mileage 56,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $27995 - Our Price is just $24995!
This Toyota Corolla is hard to pass up with its modern design and advanced safety features. This 2019 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in High River.
Loaded with premium safety features, this Toyota Corolla also offers assertive style and performance that thrills. Thanks to it's powerful yet efficient engine, this amazing compact sedan yeilds incredible fuel economy in a fun to drive package. With seating for five and a folding rear seat, it comes with plenty of extra space for family, friends or extra cargo when needed.This sedan has 56,100 kms. Stock number 204327 is falcon gray metallic in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Corolla's trim level is XLE Package. Upgrading to this Corolla XLE package is a great choice as it comes loaded with stylish aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, heated front seats with SofTex fabric and a power driver seat, a larger 7 inch touchscreen display featuring built-in navigation with advanced voice recognition, wireless streaming audio, SIRI Eyes Free and a useful rear view camera. Additional features include automatic climate control, Bi-LED headlight, a Smart keyless entry system, a leather-heated steering wheel, Toyota Safety Sense, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning with steering assist, power windows, power adjustable heated mirrors and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $89.43 with $2100 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees / Total cost of borrowing $8409 / Total Obligation of $33404 ). See dealer for details.
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From High River Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
High River Toyota
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2