2019 Toyota Highlander
Limited AWD - Cooled Seats
89,568KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9310003
- Stock #: 220343A
- VIN: 5TDDZRFH1KS921586
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 220343A
- Mileage 89,568 KM
Vehicle Description
Take your family outings to the next level in this incredible Toyota Highlander. This 2019 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in High River.
With its sleek exterior style and sophisticated interior design, the Toyota Highlander is sure to help create memorable family adventures for years to come. Whether you're looking to get away or just get around town, you'll find the Highlander's bold designs will not go unnoticed. The front grille expresses unparalleled confidence on any road, while its LED taillights and large alunimum wheels add a touch of sophistication allowing you to live your life to the fullest with every trip, no matter where you're headed.This SUV has 89,568 kms. Stock number 220343A is blizzard pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Highlander's trim level is Limited AWD. This top of the line all-wheel drive Highlander Limited is an excellent choice as it comes fully loaded with a power sunroof, leather heated and cooled seats, exclusive aluminum wheels, a large 8 inch touchscreen that's paired with Entune premium audio, embedded navigation with voice recognition, 4 USB charging ports and LED running lights. Additional style, safety and comfort features include Toyota Safety Sense, lane departure alert with steering assist, blind spot detection, proximity keyless entry with push button start, foward collision warning, a 360 degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, dynamic radar cruise control, dual zone climate control, a power liftgate plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps
Proximity Key
Lane Departure Warning
Premium Audio
Navigation
Park Assist
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Lane Keep Assist
