Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats

COOLED SEATS Windows Sunroof

DEEP TINTED GLASS Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

glove box

Air filtration Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna

Apple CarPlay

Additional Features Cargo Net

CHROME DOOR HANDLES

Power Tailgate

PERIMETER ALARM

Blind Spot Monitoring

SPLASH GUARDS

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Carpet Floor Trim

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Electronic Transfer Case

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Front Camera

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

2 12V DC Power Outlets

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Redundant Digital Speedometer

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Roof Rack Rails Only

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents

WIRELESS CHARGING

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Seats w/Leatherette Back Material

Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

3 LCD Monitors In The Front

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert

Lane Keep Assist

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls

Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Distance Pacing

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

55 L Fuel Tank

550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

Right Side Camera

Left Side Camera

Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Chrome Grille w/Body-Colour Surround

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Passenger Seat

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Tires: P235/55R19 All Season -inc: compact spare tire (T165/90D18AL)

1085# Maximum Payload

3.177 Axle Ratio

GVWR: 2,134 kgs (4,705 lbs)

Quasi-Dual Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential shift mode and transmission cooler

Birds Eye View Monitor Back-Up Camera

Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ics) w/Ipa Front And Rear Parking Sensors

Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0

Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC -inc: (VVT-iE) Variable Value Timing w/intelligence Electrically driven on intake cam, (VVT-i) Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence on exhaust cam, direct-injection, 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S), heavy-duty battery,...

Radio: Entune 3.0 Premium Audio w/Navigation -inc: Entune App Suite Connect including Slacker, Yelp, sports, stocks, fuel prices and NPR1 (no subscription required), Entune Safety Connect w/automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle locator, emer...

Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable drivers seat, driver seat power adjustable lumbar support, driver seat power adjustable recline/incline, driver seat power adjustable fore/aft, driver seat power adjustable variable cu...

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot

Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material

