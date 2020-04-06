901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
403-652-1365
Certified, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel!
Compare at $38624 - Our Price is just $37499!
Radical design, refined driveability, and rugged capability make for an exciting adventure in the all new 2019 RAV4. This 2019 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in High River.
Introducing the all new 2019 RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the all new RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this new SUV is still true to its roots of capability. Even if you decide to go with the hybrid drivetrain, don't expect this champion of all weather, all road to disappoint. The all new RAV4 is better than ever. This SUV has 30,633 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our RAV4's trim level is AWD Limited. This top shelf Limited trim is all wheel drive and comes with more luxury than you can imagine. Leather and SofTex ventilated and heated power seats with driver memory setting, sunroof, heated leather steering wheel with audio controls, voice controls, power driver seat, dual zone automatic climate control, a smart key with push button start, fog lamps, rain sensing wipers, power windows, rear privacy glass, rear window defroster, acoustic windshield, a birds eye monitor, ambient lighting, wireless charging, a hands free power liftgate, and a smart key with push button start and keyless entry make this ride feel like a 5 star hotel. For connectivity you get the upgraded 8 inch display with navigation, USB and aux inputs, Entune App Suite Connect, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and a premium JBL 9 speaker sound system. With all that comfort and connectivity you get a host of features keeping you safe: an impressive array of airbags, LED daytime running lights and rear lamps, foldable heated power mirrors with integrated turn signals, automatic highbeams, puddle lamps, intelligent clearance sonar, downhill assistance, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, a pre collision system with pedestrian and bicycle detection, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist with lane and road departure warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $121.89 with $3150 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees / Total cost of borrowing $8144 / Total Obligation of $45643 ). See dealer for details.
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complementary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-We will provide you with a 10/10 Card for 10% off parts and labour for 10 years.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years ruinning.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
