2019 Toyota RAV4

AWD Limited - Certified - Leather Seats

2019 Toyota RAV4

AWD Limited - Certified - Leather Seats

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,341KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4861278
  • Stock #: 204119
  • VIN: 2T3D1RFV7KC003936
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Certified, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel!

Compare at $38624 - Our Price is just $37499!

The all new 2019 RAV4 opens a world of excitement while keeping up with the demands of modern life. This 2019 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in High River.

Introducing the all new 2019 RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the all new RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this new SUV is still true to its roots of capability. Even if you decide to go with the hybrid drivetrain, don't expect this champion of all weather, all road to disappoint. The all new RAV4 is better than ever. This SUV has 26,341 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.

Our RAV4's trim level is AWD Limited. This top shelf Limited trim is all wheel drive and comes with more luxury than you can imagine. Leather and SofTex ventilated and heated power seats with driver memory setting, sunroof, heated leather steering wheel with audio controls, voice controls, power driver seat, dual zone automatic climate control, a smart key with push button start, fog lamps, rain sensing wipers, power windows, rear privacy glass, rear window defroster, acoustic windshield, a birds eye monitor, ambient lighting, wireless charging, a hands free power liftgate, and a smart key with push button start and keyless entry make this ride feel like a 5 star hotel. For connectivity you get the upgraded 8 inch display with navigation, USB and aux inputs, Entune App Suite Connect, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and a premium JBL 9 speaker sound system. With all that comfort and connectivity you get a host of features keeping you safe: an impressive array of airbags, LED daytime running lights and rear lamps, foldable heated power mirrors with integrated turn signals, automatic highbeams, puddle lamps, intelligent clearance sonar, downhill assistance, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, a pre collision system with pedestrian and bicycle detection, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist with lane and road departure warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $121.89 with $3150 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees / Total cost of borrowing $8144 / Total Obligation of $45643 ). See dealer for details.

VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complementary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-We will provide you with a 10/10 Card for 10% off parts and labour for 10 years.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years ruinning.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • COOLED SEATS
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • glove box
  • Air filtration
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • Power Tailgate
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Blind Spot Monitoring
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Front Camera
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
  • Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
  • Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • WIRELESS CHARGING
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
  • Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • 3 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
  • Lane Keep Assist
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
  • Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Distance Pacing
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 55 L Fuel Tank
  • 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Right Side Camera
  • Left Side Camera
  • Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • Chrome Grille w/Body-Colour Surround
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Passenger Seat
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
  • Tires: P235/55R19 All Season -inc: compact spare tire (T165/90D18AL)
  • 1085# Maximum Payload
  • 3.177 Axle Ratio
  • GVWR: 2,134 kgs (4,705 lbs)
  • Quasi-Dual Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential shift mode and transmission cooler
  • Birds Eye View Monitor Back-Up Camera
  • Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ics) w/Ipa Front And Rear Parking Sensors
  • Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0
  • Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC -inc: (VVT-iE) Variable Value Timing w/intelligence Electrically driven on intake cam, (VVT-i) Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence on exhaust cam, direct-injection, 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S), heavy-duty battery,...
  • Radio: Entune 3.0 Premium Audio w/Navigation -inc: Entune App Suite Connect including Slacker, Yelp, sports, stocks, fuel prices and NPR1 (no subscription required), Entune Safety Connect w/automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle locator, emer...
  • Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable drivers seat, driver seat power adjustable lumbar support, driver seat power adjustable recline/incline, driver seat power adjustable fore/aft, driver seat power adjustable variable cu...
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
  • Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
  • Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

