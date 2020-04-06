Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Integrated roof antenna

Apple CarPlay Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box

Manual air conditioning

Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles

Black grille w/body-colour surround Safety Rear child safety locks Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Rear View Camera

Back-Up Camera

Blind Spot Monitoring

SPLASH GUARDS

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Electronic Transfer Case

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 12V DC Power Outlets

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel

Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode

Roof Rack Rails Only

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Lane Keep Assist

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Distance Pacing

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

55 L Fuel Tank

550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

Streaming Audio

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation

Collision Warning

Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Passenger Seat

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

3.177 Axle Ratio

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential shift mode and transmission cooler

Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Tires: P225/65R17 All Season -inc: compact spare tire (165/80_17ST)

1120# Maximum Payload

GVWR: 2,091 kgs (4,610 lbs)

Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat manual adjustable recline/incline, driver seat manual adjustable fore/aft, driver seat manual adjustable cushion height, passenger seat recline and passenger seat fore/aft

Quasi-Dual Exhaust

Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 and Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC -inc: (VVT-iE) Variable Value Timing w/intelligence Electrically driven on intake cam, (VVT-i) Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence on exhaust cam, direct-injection, 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S), heavy-duty battery,...

Radio: Entune 3.0 Audio -inc: Entune App Suite Connect including traffic incidents, weather, Slacker, Yelp, sports, stocks, fuel prices and NPR1 (no subscription required), Scout GPS Link (3 year subscription), works w/Apple CarPlay, shark fin type ant...

Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot

