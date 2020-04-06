901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
403-652-1365
Certified, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay!
Radical design, refined driveability, and rugged capability make for an exciting adventure in the all new 2019 RAV4. This 2019 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in High River.
Introducing the all new 2019 RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the all new RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this new SUV is still true to its roots of capability. Even if you decide to go with the hybrid drivetrain, don't expect this champion of all weather, all road to disappoint. The all new RAV4 is better than ever. This SUV has 24,309 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's silver in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our RAV4's trim level is LE. This value packed RAV4 has some impressive features. A 7 inch display with USB and aux inputs, Entune App Suite Connect, GPS subscription service, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and a 6 speaker sound system give you all the connectivity you need in the modern world. A steering wheel with audio controls, heated bucket seats, power windows, rear privacy glass, rear window defroster, acoustic windshield, rear view camera, and keyless entry give you all the comfort you could need. For safety and convenience, you get an impressive array of airbags, LED daytime running lights and rear lamps, foldable heated power mirrors with integrated turn signals and blind spot convex spotters, automatic highbeams, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, a pre collision system with pedestrian and bicycle detection, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist with lane and road departure warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Apple Carplay, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Collision Warning.
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complementary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-We will provide you with a 10/10 Card for 10% off parts and labour for 10 years.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years ruinning.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
