2019 Toyota RAV4

LE - Certified - Heated Seats

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE - Certified - Heated Seats

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 24,309KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4861296
  • Stock #: 204125
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV5KW066216
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Certified, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay!

Radical design, refined driveability, and rugged capability make for an exciting adventure in the all new 2019 RAV4. This 2019 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in High River.

Introducing the all new 2019 RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the all new RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this new SUV is still true to its roots of capability. Even if you decide to go with the hybrid drivetrain, don't expect this champion of all weather, all road to disappoint. The all new RAV4 is better than ever. This SUV has 24,309 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's silver in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.

Our RAV4's trim level is LE. This value packed RAV4 has some impressive features. A 7 inch display with USB and aux inputs, Entune App Suite Connect, GPS subscription service, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and a 6 speaker sound system give you all the connectivity you need in the modern world. A steering wheel with audio controls, heated bucket seats, power windows, rear privacy glass, rear window defroster, acoustic windshield, rear view camera, and keyless entry give you all the comfort you could need. For safety and convenience, you get an impressive array of airbags, LED daytime running lights and rear lamps, foldable heated power mirrors with integrated turn signals and blind spot convex spotters, automatic highbeams, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, a pre collision system with pedestrian and bicycle detection, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist with lane and road departure warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Apple Carplay, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Collision Warning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complementary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-We will provide you with a 10/10 Card for 10% off parts and labour for 10 years.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years ruinning.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Apple CarPlay
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille w/body-colour surround
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Blind Spot Monitoring
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Lane Keep Assist
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Distance Pacing
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 55 L Fuel Tank
  • 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Streaming Audio
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
  • Collision Warning
  • Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Passenger Seat
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
  • 3.177 Axle Ratio
  • Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential shift mode and transmission cooler
  • Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Tires: P225/65R17 All Season -inc: compact spare tire (165/80_17ST)
  • 1120# Maximum Payload
  • GVWR: 2,091 kgs (4,610 lbs)
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat manual adjustable recline/incline, driver seat manual adjustable fore/aft, driver seat manual adjustable cushion height, passenger seat recline and passenger seat fore/aft
  • Quasi-Dual Exhaust
  • Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
  • Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC -inc: (VVT-iE) Variable Value Timing w/intelligence Electrically driven on intake cam, (VVT-i) Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence on exhaust cam, direct-injection, 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S), heavy-duty battery,...
  • Radio: Entune 3.0 Audio -inc: Entune App Suite Connect including traffic incidents, weather, Slacker, Yelp, sports, stocks, fuel prices and NPR1 (no subscription required), Scout GPS Link (3 year subscription), works w/Apple CarPlay, shark fin type ant...
  • Urethane Gear Shifter Material
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
  • Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

