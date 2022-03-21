Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota RAV4

25,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

High River Toyota

403-652-1365

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

AWD Limited - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

AWD Limited - Leather Seats

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

25,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8694347
  • Stock #: 204229
  • VIN: 2T3D1RFV8KW006388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 204229
  • Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel!

With rugged capability and a sporty design, roughing it never looked so good! This 2019 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in High River.

Introducing the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4! This low mileage SUV has just 25,000 kms. Stock number 204229 is silver sky metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our RAV4's trim level is AWD Limited. Stepping up to this top of the line all-wheel drive RAV4 Limited is an excellent choice as it comes fully loaded with SofTex leather heated and cooled seats, a leather heated steering wheel, power sunroof, Toyotas Smart Key system with push button start, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio Premium 3.0, Apple CarPlay, wireless device charging and exclusive aluminum wheels. Additional features include a birds-eye-view camera, a power drivers seat with memory settings, rear heated seats, LED headlights and fog lights, heated power mirrors, hands free power liftgate, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, parking assist and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Rear Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Sunroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Power Liftgate
Proximity Key
Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Monitoring
LED Lights
360 Camera
Lane Keep Assist
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From High River Toyota

2019 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 47,709 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota C-HR XLE
 46,298 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Camry XL...
 42,656 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email High River Toyota

High River Toyota

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

Call Dealer

403-652-XXXX

(click to show)

403-652-1365

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory