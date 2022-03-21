$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8694347

8694347 Stock #: 204229

204229 VIN: 2T3D1RFV8KW006388

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic

Interior Colour UNKNOWN

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 204229

Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Seating Leather Seats COOLED SEATS Windows Sunroof Interior Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats WIRELESS CHARGING Power Options Power Liftgate Convenience Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Apple CarPlay Additional Features Blind Spot Monitoring LED Lights 360 Camera Lane Keep Assist SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.