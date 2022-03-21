$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
AWD Limited - Leather Seats
25,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8694347
- Stock #: 204229
- VIN: 2T3D1RFV8KW006388
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,000 KM
Vehicle Description
With rugged capability and a sporty design, roughing it never looked so good! This 2019 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in High River.
Introducing the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4! This low mileage SUV has just 25,000 kms. Stock number 204229 is silver sky metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our RAV4's trim level is AWD Limited. Stepping up to this top of the line all-wheel drive RAV4 Limited is an excellent choice as it comes fully loaded with SofTex leather heated and cooled seats, a leather heated steering wheel, power sunroof, Toyotas Smart Key system with push button start, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio Premium 3.0, Apple CarPlay, wireless device charging and exclusive aluminum wheels. Additional features include a birds-eye-view camera, a power drivers seat with memory settings, rear heated seats, LED headlights and fog lights, heated power mirrors, hands free power liftgate, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, parking assist and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Rear Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Sunroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Power Liftgate
Proximity Key
Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Monitoring
LED Lights
360 Camera
Lane Keep Assist
SiriusXM
