$38,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
High River Toyota
403-652-1365
2019 Toyota RAV4
2019 Toyota RAV4
LE - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
High River Toyota
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
403-652-1365
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
25,831KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9049327
- Stock #: 220297A
- VIN: 2T3B1RFV2KW079134
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White;fa20
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 220297A
- Mileage 25,831 KM
Vehicle Description
The all-new 2019 RAV4 is here to help you realize your full potential in every moment. This 2019 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in High River.
Introducing the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4! This low mileage SUV has just 25,831 kms. Stock number 220297A is white;fa20 in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our RAV4's trim level is LE. This RAV4 LE comes with some impressive features such as sport, ECO & normal driving modes, a 7 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio 3.0, Apple CarPlay, USB and aux inputs, heated front seats, remote keyless entry, steering wheel with audio controls and a rear view camera. Additional features includes LED headlights, heated power mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Forward Collision Warning, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Monitoring
LED Lights
Lane Keep Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From High River Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
High River Toyota
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2