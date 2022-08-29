$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
AWD XLE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate
90,248KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9203890
- Stock #: 204288
- VIN: 2T3R1RFV6KW017444
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,248 KM
Vehicle Description
The Toyota RAV4 is here to help you squeeze more out of your busy lifestyle. This 2019 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in High River.
Introducing the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4! This SUV has 90,248 kms. Stock number 204288 is ruby flare pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our RAV4's trim level is AWD XLE. Stepping up to this luxurious all-wheel drive RAV4 XLE is an excellent choice as it comes with premium features such as a power sunroof, dual zone climate control, Toyotas Smart Key system with push button start, a 7 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio 3.0, Apple CarPlay, extra USB and aux inputs, heated seats with more premium seat material, a leather heated steering wheel and stylish aluminum wheels. Additional features includes a power drivers seat, LED headlights and fog lights, heated power mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Blind Spot Monitoring.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Power Liftgate
Proximity Key
Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Monitoring
LED Lights
Lane Keep Assist
