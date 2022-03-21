2019 Toyota Tundra

Sale $54,995 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8738081

8738081 Stock #: 220210A

220210A VIN: 5TFDY5F11KX834442

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 220210A

Mileage 48,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.