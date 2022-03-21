$54,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Tundra
2019 Toyota Tundra
TRD Sport Package
48,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8738081
- Stock #: 220210A
- VIN: 5TFDY5F11KX834442
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 220210A
- Mileage 48,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $55995 - Our Price is just $54995!
The Tundra's chiselled exterior was designed to get the job done right and look good doing it. This 2019 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in High River.
This Toyota Tundra is proof that bold can be beautiful, and with an enormous towing capacity the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best pickup trucks on the market. Comfort will never be a problem thanks to advanced materials and its innovative tech features. This Tundra perfectly blends functionality and comfort, with a spacious cabin that gives you and your crew plenty of room to stretch out with premium materials to create its distinctively upscale feel.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 48,000 kms. Stock number 220210A is barcelona red metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tundra's trim level is TRD Sport Package. For those craving a little more attitude, this Tundra SR5 Plus with TRD Sport Package comes very well equipped with exclusive aluminum wheels, a TRD sport tuned suspension, LED headlamps and fog lamps, a larger 7 inch touchscreen featuring navigation, SiriusXM, 6 stereo speakers, voice recognition technology, USB input, wireless streaming audio, and dynamic radar cruise control. Additional features include heated front seats, chrome interior and exterior trim, powerful hood scoop, a split folding rear seat with under seat storage, an 8-way power adjustable seat, power adjustable heated mirrors, remote keyless entry, an easy lower & lift tailgate, and Toyota Safety Sense technology which adds rear park assist, lane departure warning, automatic highbeam assist, a back up camera, pedestrian detection plus so much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $178.76 with $4620 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees / Total cost of borrowing $11944 / Total Obligation of $66939 ). See dealer for details.
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
