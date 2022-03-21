$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru WRX
STI MT - Heated Seats - Android Auto
Location
High River Toyota
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
403-652-1365
16,139KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8794541
- Stock #: 204247
- VIN: JF1VA2R66L9817839
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,139 KM
Vehicle Description
Nothing says Confidence in Motion like the 2020 Subaru WRX with its performance designed safety keeping your family safe in all-road and all-weather conditions. This 2020 Subaru WRX is fresh on our lot in High River.
Introducing the 2020 Subaru WRX, the latest version of the performance sedan with serious motorsport credentials and legendary all-road / all-weather capability. This unique sedan boasts aggressive exterior styling and sporty interior accents to go along with surprising everyday comfort, cargo space, safety, and versatility. Unique in a sea of sameness, this fast paced and family friendly sedan sports the legendary technologies that have created a loyal fan base around the world namely, the turbocharged SUBARU BOXER engines and Subaru Symmetrical Full-Time AWD. This low mileage sedan has just 16,139 kms. Stock number 204247 is nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our WRX's trim level is STI MT. This incredible WRX offers a 6.5 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Sirius XM Radio, integrated steering wheel controls, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto along with dual zone automatic climate control, power windows, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Automatic Climate Control, Power Windows.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Automatic climate control
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
High River Toyota
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2