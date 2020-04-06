901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
403-652-1365
Certified, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Remote Keyless Entry, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation!
Compare at $21011 - Our Price is just $20399!
This all new 2020 Toyota Corolla brings a lot of new tech to the table without sacrificing the iconic driver engagement of the Corolla name. This 2020 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in High River.
This all new 2020 Corolla was built to bring you to the moments that matter most. With next generation technology for safety, driver assistance, fuel efficiency, and fun, getting to those moments became way cooler. Built with the quality and reliability you expect of a car bearing the Corolla name, this all new Corolla brings an iconic name into the future with ease, grace, and dignity. This sedan has 21,556 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 139HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Corolla's trim level is LE. Upgrading to this LE Corolla gets you some heated seats, keyless entry, blind spot monitoring, and automatic climate control. Every Corolla is also equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0. This is their driver assistance program complete with a pre collision system, pedestrian and bicycle detection, automatic highbeams, lane keep assist with departure warning, and dynamic adaptive cruise. This sedan offers even more surprises with Scout GPS, Apple CarPlay, Toyota Connected services, Bluetooth, SIRI Eyes-Free, and aux/USB inputs with a 8 inch display providing infotainment, and voice recognition, steering wheel audio control, 4.2 inch instrument display with a backup camera monitor, and LED lighting providing convenience and safety. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Remote Keyless Entry, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Apple Carplay, Toyota Connected.
Value added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complementary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-We will provide you with a 10/10 Card for 10% off parts and labour for 10 years.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years ruinning.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
