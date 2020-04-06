Seating Heated Seats Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box

Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles

Black grille Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm Apple CarPlay

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

PERIMETER ALARM

Blind Spot Monitoring

SPLASH GUARDS

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Automatic Highbeams

Light tinted glass

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

ADAPTIVE CRUISE

1 12V DC Power Outlet

1 Seatback Storage Pocket

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Black Side Windows Trim

Full Carpet Floor Covering

4-Way Passenger Seat

50 L Fuel Tank

Electric Power-Assist Steering

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Lane Keep Assist

Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0

Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC VALVEMATIC -inc: continuously variable valve train mechanism, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and low emissions vehicle

Collision Mitigation

Toyota Connected

