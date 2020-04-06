Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

SE - Certified - Sporty Styling

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE - Certified - Sporty Styling

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,402KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4861287
  • Stock #: 204122
  • VIN: 5YFB4RBE8LP003412
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Certified, Upgraded Drivetrain, Sporty Styling, Aerodynamics, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring!

Compare at $25234 - Our Price is just $24499!

Rebuilt for the next generation of car owners, this all new 2020 Corolla was built to compete in the market of tomorrow. This 2020 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in High River.

This all new 2020 Corolla was built to bring you to the moments that matter most. With next generation technology for safety, driver assistance, fuel efficiency, and fun, getting to those moments became way cooler. Built with the quality and reliability you expect of a car bearing the Corolla name, this all new Corolla brings an iconic name into the future with ease, grace, and dignity. This sedan has 26,402 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 169HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Corolla's trim level is SE. For a more engaging driving experience, this Corolla SE adds an upgraded drive train, dual exhaust, sport front bumper and grille, rear lip spoiler, drive mode selector with a sport mode, smart key with push button start, sport seats, and aluminum wheels. Every Corolla is also equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0. This is their driver assistance program complete with a pre collision system, pedestrian and bicycle detection, blind spot monitoring, automatic highbeams, lane keep assist with departure warning, and dynamic adaptive cruise. This sedan offers even more surprises with Scout GPS, Apple CarPlay, Toyota Connected services, Bluetooth, SIRI Eyes-Free, and aux/USB inputs with a 8 inch display providing infotainment, and heated seats, voice recognition, steering wheel audio control, 4.2 inch instrument display with a backup camera monitor, and LED lighting providing convenience and safety. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Upgraded Drivetrain, Sporty Styling, Aerodynamics, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complementary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-We will provide you with a 10/10 Card for 10% off parts and labour for 10 years.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years ruinning.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Blind Spot Monitoring
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • ADAPTIVE CRUISE
  • 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat
  • 50 L Fuel Tank
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Lane Keep Assist
  • Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
  • Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
  • Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
  • Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0
  • Transmission: Direct Shift Continuously Variable -inc: (Direct Shift-CVT), M mode, 10-speed AT simulated shift control and paddle shifters
  • Collision Mitigation
  • Upgraded Drivetrain
  • Sporty Styling
  • Aerodynamics
  • Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: dynamic force engine, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), (VVT-iE) Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence Electronically driven on intake cam and (VVT-i) Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence on e...
  • Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents

High River Toyota

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

