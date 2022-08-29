$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
L - LED Lights - Apple CarPlay
72,870KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9203887
- Stock #: 204287
- VIN: 5YFBPRBE5LP095280
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Celestite
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,870 KM
Vehicle Description
This Toyota Corolla is hard to pass up with its modern design and advanced safety features. This 2020 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in High River.
Loaded with premium safety features, this Toyota Corolla also offers assertive style and performance that thrills. Thanks to it's powerful yet efficient engine, this amazing compact sedan yeilds incredible fuel economy in a fun to drive package. With seating for five and a folding rear seat, it comes with plenty of extra space for family, friends or extra cargo when needed. Built with the quality and reliability you expect, this Corolla brings an iconic name into the future with ease.This sedan has 72,870 kms. Stock number 204287 is celestite in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 139HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Corolla's trim level is L. This impressive Corolla L comes with sleek Bi-LED headlights, an easy to use 7 inch touchscreen display featuring Scout GPS Link, Apple CarPlay, advanced voice recognition, 6 speakers, next gen USB 2.0 audio ports, wireless streaming audio, SIRI Eyes Free and a crisp rear view camera. Additional features include remote keyless entry, Toyota Safety Sense, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning with lane steering assist, power windows, power adjustable heated mirrors and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Led Lights, Apple Carplay, Adaptive Cruise Control, Streaming Audio, Rear View Camera, Heated Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Adaptive Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
LED Lights
Lane Keep Assist
Toyota Safety Sense
