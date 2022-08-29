$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 8 7 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9203887

9203887 Stock #: 204287

204287 VIN: 5YFBPRBE5LP095280

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Celestite

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 72,870 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Rear View Camera Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Additional Features LED Lights Lane Keep Assist Toyota Safety Sense

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.