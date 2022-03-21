$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Sport Premium - Sunroof
Location
61,664KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8794547
- Stock #: 204246
- VIN: 5TFCZ5AN5LX218571
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ARMY GREEN
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,664 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a mid-size pickup that can do it all? Check out this Toyota Tacoma, a go-anywhere truck that combines efficiency with capability in a well rounded package. This 2020 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in High River.
This Toyota Tacoma is what happens when a 50+ year legacy of toughness meets a whole lot of modern tech and combines it all into one unstoppable package. There's also more to this impressive machine than just its aggressive good looks. Inside you'll find superior comfort and technology to keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions and its advanced off-road suspension makes sure you get home in one piece. If you find yourself ready for a truck that can actually keep up with your on the go lifestyle, then this Tacoma is a great place to start.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 61,664 kms. Stock number 204246 is army green in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tacoma's trim level is TRD Sport Premium. Stepping up to this impressive Tacoma TRD Sport is an excellent choice as it comes loaded with a sport tuned suspension, power sunroof, unique aluminum wheels, proximity keyless entry, heated front seats, a larger 8 inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, premium speakers, wireless charging, SiriusXM and wireless streaming audio. Additional features include LED running lights, a leather wrapped steering wheel, a power driver seat, dual zone climate control, an easy lift & lower tailgate with a rear step bumper, a sliding rear window and Toyota Safety Sense that includes blind spot detection, lane departure warning, automatic highbeam assist, dynamic radar cruise control and pedestrian detection plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
WIRELESS CHARGING
Proximity Key
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Navigation
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Keep Assist
SiriusXM
EZ Tailgate
