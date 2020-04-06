Menu
2020 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Crew Cab - Heated Seats

2020 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Crew Cab - Heated Seats

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 62,808KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4861302
  • Stock #: 200188
  • VIN: 5TFDY5F16LX880852
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

With immense power and towing capacity, this 2020 Toyota Tundra is the real deal when it comes to the ultimate pick-up truck. This 2020 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in High River.

With an enormous towing capacity, the 2020 Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best trucks on the market. Comfort will never be a problem thanks to the innovative tech features, and this 2020 Toyota Tundra is safe, capable and has more than enough technologically advanced options, making it a truck that can be relied on in any instance. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 62,808 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Tundra's trim level is SR5 Crew Cab. This SR5 trim comes loaded with heated power front seats, pre collision safety program, pedestrian detection, lane departure alert, steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, 4.2 inch multi information display, rearview camera, remote keyless entry, automatic highbeams, adaptive cruise control, aluminum wheels, heavy duty hitch receiver, 4 and 7 pin connectors, supplemental transmission cooler, heated power side mirrors, Easy Lift/Lower removable tailgate, tow/haul, advanced motor technology, trailer brake controller, limited slip rear differential, trailer sway control, SR5 badging, fog lamps, 7 inch display, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, voice recognition, AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA audio, and USB and aux jacks. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Trailering Package, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complementary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-We will provide you with a 10/10 Card for 10% off parts and labour for 10 years.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years ruinning.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
  • Fixed antenna
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Convenience
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
  • Engine Immobilizer
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Trailering Package
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Black door handles
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Regular Ride Suspension
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Side impact beams
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Analog Display
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Systems Monitor
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • turn-by-turn navigation directions
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Delay Off Interior Lighting
  • Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
  • Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
  • Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • 170 amp alternator
  • Power Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
  • Distance Pacing
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
  • SiriusXM
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Streaming Audio
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
  • Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • 4.30 Axle Ratio
  • 710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
  • Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning
  • Passenger Seat
  • Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
  • Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Locks
  • Manual-Leveling Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
  • Chrome Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 1567# Maximum Payload
  • Pedestrian Detection
  • Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
  • Connected Services by Toyota
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way manual passenger seat and 8-way power driver seat
  • 144 L Fuel Tank
  • Engine: 5.7L DOHC V8 w/VVT-i -inc: sequential multiport electronic fuel injection
  • GVWR: 3,265 kgs (7,198.1 lbs)
  • Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P)
  • Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

High River Toyota

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

