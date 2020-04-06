2020 Toyota Tundra

Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Fixed antenna Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control

Remote Keyless Entry

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler

Engine Immobilizer Safety Rear child safety locks Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness

Back-Up Camera

Trailering Package

SPLASH GUARDS

Black door handles

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Regular Ride Suspension

Electronic Transfer Case

Side impact beams

Single stainless steel exhaust

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Black grille w/chrome surround

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs

1 Seatback Storage Pocket

Delayed Accessory Power

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Front And Rear Map Lights

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Analog Display

Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Systems Monitor

Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

turn-by-turn navigation directions

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Auto Locking Hubs

Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Regular Box Style

Tailgate Rear Cargo Access

Delay Off Interior Lighting

Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs

Pickup Cargo Box Lights

Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

170 amp alternator

Power Rear Window w/Defroster

Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim

Distance Pacing

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist

SiriusXM

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Streaming Audio

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks

Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

4.30 Axle Ratio

710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery

Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning

Passenger Seat

Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage

Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Locks

Manual-Leveling Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps

Chrome Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

1567# Maximum Payload

Pedestrian Detection

Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control

Connected Services by Toyota

Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way manual passenger seat and 8-way power driver seat

144 L Fuel Tank

Engine: 5.7L DOHC V8 w/VVT-i -inc: sequential multiport electronic fuel injection

GVWR: 3,265 kgs (7,198.1 lbs)

Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P)

Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.