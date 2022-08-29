Menu
2020 Toyota Tundra

28,987 KM

Details Description

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

High River Toyota

403-652-1365

2020 Toyota Tundra

2020 Toyota Tundra

TRD Sport Premium - Low Mileage

2020 Toyota Tundra

TRD Sport Premium - Low Mileage

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

Sale

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

28,987KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9150910
  Stock #: 204283
  VIN: 5TFUY5F1XLX938607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 204283
  • Mileage 28,987 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Compare at $52995 - Our Price is just $49995!

The stylish and capable Toyota Tundra provides plenty of comfort and safety to you and your passengers. This 2020 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in High River.

This Toyota Tundra is proof that bold can be beautiful, and with an enormous towing capacity the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best pickup trucks on the market. Comfort will never be a problem thanks to advanced materials and its innovative tech features. This Tundra perfectly blends functionality and comfort, with a spacious cabin that gives you and your crew plenty of room to stretch out with premium materials to create its distinctively upscale feel.This low mileage Extended Cab 4X4 pickup has just 28,987 kms. Stock number 204283 is magnetic grey metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Tundra's trim level is TRD Sport Premium. Offering enhanced technology and performance, this Tundra TRD Sport Premium package comes fully loaded with exclusive aluminum wheels, off-road capable sport suspension, LED headlamps and fog lamps, a larger 8 inch touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, voice recognition technology, USB input, wireless streaming audio, and dynamic radar cruise control. Additional features include premium leather heated front seats, a spray-in bedliner, a split folding rear seat with under seat storage, a power adjustable seat and power adjustable heated mirrors, proximity keyless entry, an easy lower & lift tailgate, and Toyota Safety Sense technology which adds blind spot detection, rear park assist, lane departure warning, automatic highbeam assist, a back up camera, pedestrian detection, rear cross traffic alert plus so much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $173.32 with $4200 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees / Total cost of borrowing $14794 / Total Obligation of $64789 ). See dealer for details.

VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

