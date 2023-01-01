Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

3,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

High River Toyota

403-652-1365

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom - Apple CarPlay

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom - Apple CarPlay

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

3,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9577963
  Stock #: 230047A
  VIN: 1GCUYBEF9MZ397406

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 230047A
  • Mileage 3,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control!

This hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior, handsome exterior and impressive capability. This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in High River.

The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 3,000 kms. Stock number 230047A is nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Silverado 1500's trim level is Custom. Stepping up to this Silverado Custom is a great choice as it comes with some excellent standard features like aluminum wheels, a 7 inch color touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink and bluetooth streaming audio, body coloured exterior accents and painted bumpers, cruise control plus easy to clean rubber floors. Additional features also include remote keyless entry and a locking tailgate, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology and power windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Locking Tailgate
Aluminum Wheels
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Touch Screen
Teen Driver Technology

