$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
High River Toyota
403-652-1365
2021 Toyota Corolla
2021 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid CVT w/Li Battery
Location
High River Toyota
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
403-652-1365
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
44,612KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9100930
- Stock #: 204278
- VIN: JTDBAMDE9MJ001246
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,612 KM
Vehicle Description
This Toyota Corolla is hard to pass up with its modern design and advanced safety features. This 2021 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in High River.
Loaded with premium safety features, this Toyota Corolla also offers assertive style and performance that thrills. Thanks to it's powerful yet efficient engine, this amazing compact sedan yeilds incredible fuel economy in a fun to drive package. With seating for five and a folding rear seat, it comes with plenty of extra space for family, friends or extra cargo when needed. Built with the quality and reliability you expect, this Corolla brings an iconic name into the future with ease.This sedan has 44,612 kms. Stock number 204278 is black sand pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Corolla's trim level is Hybrid CVT w/Li Battery. This Corolla Hybrid comes with plenty of premium features that you expect to see in a modern hybrid sedan. These features include heated front seats, automatic climate control, sleek Bi-LED headlights, a large 8 inch touchscreen display featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, advanced voice recognition, a 6 speaker audio system, next gen USB 2.0 audio ports, wireless streaming audio, SIRI Eyes Free, a leatherette steering wheel and a useful rear view camera. Additional features include a 60/40 split folding rear seat, Entune 3.0 App Suite, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 featuring blind spot detection, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning with lane steering assist and pedestrian detection, power adjustable heated mirrors, proximity remote keyless entry plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Heated Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Climate Control
Proximity Key
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Keep Assist
Toyota Safety Sense
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From High River Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
High River Toyota
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2