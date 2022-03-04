$CALL+ tax & licensing
High River Toyota
403-652-1365
2021 Toyota Highlander
Hybrid XLE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate
Location
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
22,897KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8590445
- Stock #: 204217
- VIN: 5TDGBRCH2MS527488
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,897 KM
Vehicle Description
Take your family outings to the next level in this incredible Toyota Highlander. This 2021 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in High River.
With its sleek exterior style and sophisticated interior design, the Toyota Highlander is sure to help create memorable family adventures for years to come. Whether you're looking to get away or just get around town, you'll find the Highlander's bold designs will not go unnoticed. The front grille expresses unparalleled confidence on any road, while its LED taillights and large alunimum wheels add a touch of sophistication allowing you to live your life to the fullest with every trip, no matter where you're headed.This SUV has 22,897 kms. Stock number 204217 is nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 243HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Highlander's trim level is Hybrid XLE. Stepping up to this luxurious Highlander Hybrid XLE is an excellent choice as it comes with premium features such as SofTex heated seats, a power sunroof, a leather wrapped steering wheel, unique aluminum wheels, a large 8 inch touchscreen that's paired with Entune Audio Plus, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice recognition, SiriusXM and USB charging ports, LED fog lights and headlights with automatic highbeam assist and split folding rear seats to make loading and unloading a breeze. Additional comfort and safety features include tri-zone climate control, dynamic radar cruise control, a power rear liftgate, remote engine start, Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 that is complete with lane departure warning with lane steering assist, foward collision warning, blind spot detection, hill-start assist plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Softex Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Sunroof
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Aluminum Wheels
Climate Control
Power Liftgate
Proximity Key
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Keep Assist
SiriusXM
SofTex Seats
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2