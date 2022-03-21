$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 2 3 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8794544

8794544 Stock #: 204248

204248 VIN: 2T3D1RFV3MC199537

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 47,230 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Seating Leather Seats COOLED SEATS Windows Sunroof Interior Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats WIRELESS CHARGING Power Options Power Liftgate Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Blind Spot Monitoring LED Lights 360 Camera Lane Keep Assist SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.