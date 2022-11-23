$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit Reserve - Sunroof
6,156KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9360730
- Stock #: 204310
- VIN: 1C4RJHET1N8502367
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,156 KM
Vehicle Description
This all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee provides comfy seating, and easily masters both off-road trails and daily commutes alike. This 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in High River.
This redesigned Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. The latest edition of the 'Most Awarded SUV Ever' improves its legendary design with exceptional materials, elevated craftsmanship and innovative design unites to create an unforgettable cabin experience. With plenty of room for your adventure gear, enough seats for your whole family and incredible off-road capability, this 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee has you covered! This low mileage SUV has just 6,156 kms. Stock number 204310 is nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 357HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Summit Reserve. This Summit Reserve is the pinnacle of luxury with a sunroof, heated and cooled leather seats, massage settings, wood trim, a McIntosh audio system, interior ambient lighting, the interactive front passenger display, hands free power liftgate, memory settings, and remote start. This Grand Cherokee is ready for the next adventure with a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry, and the Uconnect 5 system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, Bluetooth, and wireless connectivity. This legendary SUV takes safety seriously with features like lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, collision warning, fog lamps, and a 360 parking camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Massage Seats, Premium Audio, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJHET1N8502367.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!
Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
MASSAGE SEATS
Cooled Seats
Sunroof
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Liftgate
Off-Road Suspension
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Navigation
Lane Keep Assist
4G Wi-Fi
