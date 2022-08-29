Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota Tacoma

8 KM

Details Description Features

$49,910

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,910

+ taxes & licensing

High River Toyota

403-652-1365

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Tacoma

2022 Toyota Tacoma

DOUBLE CAB 6A - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Tacoma

DOUBLE CAB 6A - Leather Seats

Location

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

403-652-1365

Contact Seller

$49,910

+ taxes & licensing

8KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9071305
  • Stock #: 220204
  • VIN: 3TYDZ5BN4NT011010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ARMY GREEN
  • Interior Colour Black/Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 220204
  • Mileage 8 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Sport Premium Package!

With its sculpted, athletic lines and premium interior accents, there's no other truck as capable of turning heads, as it is of moving mountains. This 2022 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in High River.

This Toyota Tacoma is what happens when a 50+ year legacy of toughness meets a whole lot of modern tech and combines it all into one unstoppable package. There's also more to this impressive machine than just its aggressive good looks. Inside you'll find superior comfort and technology to keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions and its advanced off-road suspension makes sure you get home in one piece. If you find yourself ready for a truck that can actually keep up with your on the go lifestyle, then this Tacoma is a great place to start.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 8 kms. Stock number 220204 is army green in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sport Premium Package.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp



VALUE PRICED to SELL!!! Shop, Compare and then Come & See Us!!! Contact us to book your viewing appointment today!!!

Value-added elements of dealing with High River Toyota:
-Complimentary pick-up and drop off service for service customers for Calgary and surrounding areas.
-Lower door rates compared to the city dealers.
-Toyota Canadas Presidents Pride Award Recipient 4 years running.
-Conscientious & attentive customer service.

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in High River. o~o

Vehicle Features

Leather Seats
SPORT PREMIUM PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From High River Toyota

2022 Toyota Tacoma D...
 8 KM
$49,910 + tax & lic
2014 BMW X3 Unknown
 196,066 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2016 Infiniti QX50 A...
 80,125 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email High River Toyota

High River Toyota

High River Toyota

901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2

Call Dealer

403-652-XXXX

(click to show)

403-652-1365

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory