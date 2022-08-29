$49,910+ tax & licensing
$49,910
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Tacoma
2022 Toyota Tacoma
DOUBLE CAB 6A - Leather Seats
Location
901 11 Ave SE, High River, AB T1V 1P2
8KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9071305
- Stock #: 220204
- VIN: 3TYDZ5BN4NT011010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ARMY GREEN
- Interior Colour Black/Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8 KM
Vehicle Description
With its sculpted, athletic lines and premium interior accents, there's no other truck as capable of turning heads, as it is of moving mountains. This 2022 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in High River.
This Toyota Tacoma is what happens when a 50+ year legacy of toughness meets a whole lot of modern tech and combines it all into one unstoppable package. There's also more to this impressive machine than just its aggressive good looks. Inside you'll find superior comfort and technology to keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions and its advanced off-road suspension makes sure you get home in one piece. If you find yourself ready for a truck that can actually keep up with your on the go lifestyle, then this Tacoma is a great place to start.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 8 kms. Stock number 220204 is army green in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sport Premium Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://highrivertoyota.ca/Finance-CreditApp
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
SPORT PREMIUM PACKAGE
