2015 Ford Edge

108,240 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Lacombe Ford

403-782-6811

2015 Ford Edge

2015 Ford Edge

SEL

2015 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Lacombe Ford

5610 Highway 2A, Lacombe, AB T4L 1A3

403-782-6811

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

108,240KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8250948
  • Stock #: OP4287
  • VIN: 2FMTK4J85FBB36582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OP4287
  • Mileage 108,240 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lacombeford.com/occasion/Ford-Edge-2015-id8628899.html

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

