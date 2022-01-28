Menu
2018 Ford EcoSport

104,708 KM

Details Description

$21,989

+ tax & licensing
$21,989

+ taxes & licensing

Lacombe Ford

403-782-6811

2018 Ford EcoSport

2018 Ford EcoSport

SE

2018 Ford EcoSport

SE

Location

Lacombe Ford

5610 Highway 2A, Lacombe, AB T4L 1A3

403-782-6811

$21,989

+ taxes & licensing

104,708KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8260593
  • Stock #: OP4285A
  • VIN: MAJ6P1UL8JC209105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OP4285A
  • Mileage 104,708 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lacombeford.com/occasion/Ford-EcoSport-2018-id8635848.html

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

