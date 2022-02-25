$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lacombe Ford
403-782-6811
2020 Ford Escape
2020 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid
Location
Lacombe Ford
5610 Highway 2A, Lacombe, AB T4L 1A3
403-782-6811
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
33,989KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8327247
- Stock #: RE066
- VIN: 1FMCU9DZ3LUB27011
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,989 KM
Vehicle Description
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lacombe Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lacombe Ford
5610 Highway 2A, Lacombe, AB T4L 1A3