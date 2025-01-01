Menu
AB Call us: 403.782.6811 Discover the difference: Lacombe Ford Real People. Real Rewards. Real Easy. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

2022 Ford F-150

55,131 KM

2022 Ford F-150

Location

Lacombe Ford

5610 Highway 2A, Lacombe, AB T4L 1A3

403-782-6811

Used
55,131KM
VIN 1FTEW1E85NFC25477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,131 KM

Vehicle Description

AB

Call us: 403.782.6811

Discover the difference: Lacombe Ford Real People. Real Rewards. Real Easy.

AMVIC Licensed Dealer.


http://www.lacombeford.com/used/Ford-F150-2022-id11823992.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

5610 Highway 2A
Lacombe
Fresh Trade! Photos Coming Soon! Visit us: Lacombe Ford

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Ford F-150