2022 Ford F-150
Location
Lacombe Ford
5610 Highway 2A, Lacombe, AB T4L 1A3
403-782-6811
Used
55,131KM
VIN 1FTEW1E85NFC25477
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,131 KM
Vehicle Description
AB
Call us: 403.782.6811
Discover the difference: Lacombe Ford Real People. Real Rewards. Real Easy.
AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
http://www.lacombeford.com/used/Ford-F150-2022-id11823992.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
5610 Highway 2A
Lacombe
Fresh Trade! Photos Coming Soon! Visit us: Lacombe Ford
