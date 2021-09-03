Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

135,216 KM

Details Description Features

Leduc Hyundai

780-986-3311

R/T

2014 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Leduc Hyundai

7014 Sparrow Dr, Leduc, AB T9E 8A5

780-986-3311

135,216KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7832844
  • Stock #: 22KO1549A
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG8ET281912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,216 KM

Vehicle Description

Leduc Hyundai offers a huge selection of new Hyundai models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Leduc Hyundai is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. The Dodge Journey is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. When the Dodge Journey R/T was created, it was automatically enhanced by having the performance ability of all wheel drive. Not only will you notice improved steering and superior acceleration, but you can also rest easy knowing that your vehicle comes standard with increased stability and safety. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2021/09/03

Vehicle Features

Roof Rack
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Net
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Park-Sense rear park assist system
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Performance Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
1541# Maximum Payload
Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
81 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
graphic equalizer
Integrated roof antenna
368w Regular Amplifier
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE
Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT
GVWR: 2540 kgs (5600 lbs)
Radio: Uconnect 8.4 CD/DVD/MP3
Wheels: 19 x 7 Painted Aluminum
Front Seats w/Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar
40-60 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
7 Performance Speakers
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Radio Data System and External Memory Control
10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt Manual Recline and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Instrument Panel Bin Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Flip ft.n Stow(tm) 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

