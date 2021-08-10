Menu
2016 Hyundai Tucson

37,276 KM

$21,620

+ tax & licensing
Premium

Premium

Location

7014 Sparrow Dr, Leduc, AB T9E 8A5

37,276KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,276 KM

Vehicle Description

Leduc Hyundai offers a huge selection of new Hyundai models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Leduc Hyundai is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Hyundai Tucson Premium. Hit the gas pedal and put the engine power to all four wheels. With AWD, you'll have the greater performance right off the line, every time you drive. A Hyundai with as few kilometers as this one is a rare find. This Tucson Premium was gently driven and it shows. The Hyundai Tucson Premium will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2021/08/10

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Cloth Seat Trim
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI I4 16V DOHC
3.579 Axle Ratio
Tires: P245/45R19 All-Season
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control
Wheels: 19 x 7.5 Alloy
Transmission: 7-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch (DCT)
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat 2-way driver's seat power lumbar support adjustable head restraints and seatback pockets
GVWR: 2170 kgs (4784 lbs)

