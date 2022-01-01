$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 1 , 1 4 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8130673

8130673 Stock #: HS712632

HS712632 VIN: 1C6RR7FT3HS712632

Vehicle Details Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 121,145 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Power Door Locks POWER REAR WINDOWS Electronically Controlled Throttle Rear Folding Seat Engine Immobilizer glove box Manual air conditioning Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Systems Monitor Seats w/Vinyl Back Material 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Pickup Cargo Box Lights Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Front Facing Vinyl Rear Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Tip Start Engine Oil Cooler Next Generation Engine Controller 180 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Electronic Transfer Case 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Single stainless steel exhaust Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Class IV Hitch Receiver 1480# Maximum Payload Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Goodyear Brand Tires Fixed rear window Black grille Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Heated Exterior Mirrors Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS Black Exterior Mirrors Black rear step bumper Spray-in bedliner Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat GVWR: 3084 kgs (6800 lbs) Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Wheels: 17 x 7 Lightweight Steel 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Heavy Duty Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat Radio: 3.0 Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Radio Data System Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Sequential Shift Control and HD Oil Cooler

