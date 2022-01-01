Menu
2017 RAM 1500

121,145 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leduc Hyundai

780-986-3311

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

2017 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Leduc Hyundai

7014 Sparrow Dr, Leduc, AB T9E 8A5

780-986-3311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

121,145KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8130673
  Stock #: HS712632
  VIN: 1C6RR7FT3HS712632

  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 121,145 KM

Leduc Hyundai offers a huge selection of new Hyundai models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Leduc Hyundai is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Ram 1500 Tradesman. Well-known by many, the 1500 has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. When Ram created this vehicle with 4 wheel drive, they immediately enhanced the performance ability. Easily switch between two and four wheel drive to take advantage of the improved traction. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. The Ram 1500 Tradesman will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2021/12/15

Power Door Locks
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Rear Folding Seat
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Systems Monitor
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Front Facing Vinyl Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Tip Start
Engine Oil Cooler
Next Generation Engine Controller
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class IV Hitch Receiver
1480# Maximum Payload
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Goodyear Brand Tires
Fixed rear window
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Black Exterior Mirrors
Black rear step bumper
Spray-in bedliner
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
GVWR: 3084 kgs (6800 lbs)
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 17 x 7 Lightweight Steel
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Heavy Duty Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Radio: 3.0
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Radio Data System
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Sequential Shift Control and HD Oil Cooler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leduc Hyundai

Leduc Hyundai

7014 Sparrow Dr, Leduc, AB T9E 8A5

780-986-3311

