2018 Chevrolet Cruze

- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Powertrain
-
- Exterior
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Audio system feature 6-speaker system
- Additional Features
-
- Keyless Start
- Bluetooth For Phone
- Oil life monitoring system
- Remote Vehicle Starter System
- Engine immobilizer theft-deterrent system
- Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
- Seats heated driver and front passenger
- Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
- Steering column manual tilt and telescopic
- Floor mats carpeted front and rear
- StabiliTrak Stability Control System
- Map pocket front passenger seatback
- Door locks power
- Seat adjuster driver 8-way power
- Steering wheel heated
- AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE USB PORT
- Theft-deterrent system unauthorized entry
- Rear air ducts floor mounted
- Glass solar absorbing
- Windshield solar absorbing
- Wipers front intermittent variable
- Windows power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
- Lighting interior trunk/cargo area
- Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface controls
- Steering wheel leather-wrapped 3-spoke
- Lighting interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps
- Lighting interior roof rear courtesy and dual reading lights
- Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual
- Console floor with armrest
- Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
- Teen Driver mode
- Remote panic alarm
- Tire Pressure Display
- Keyless Open
- USB charging port (Not available with (ZL4) Premier Convenience Package.)
- Alternator 130 amps
- Seats front bucket with reclining seatbacks and adjustable head restraints
- Air conditioning single-zone electronic includes air filter
- Transmission 6-speed automatic
- Air bags 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
- Suspension front MacPherson strut
- Sensor cabin humidity
- Engine control stop-start system
- Antenna integral rear window
- OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar serv...
- Audio system Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 7 diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible...
- Tire T115/70R16 blackwall compact spare
- Wheel spare 16 (40.6 cm) steel
- Wheels 17 (43.2 cm) aluminum
- Headlamps halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay
- Tires 225/45R17 all-season blackwall
- Mouldings bright side window surround
- Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding with turn signal indicators
- Door handles body-colour with chrome strip
- Speedometer km/miles km odometer
- Trunk release power remote
- Armrest rear centre fold-down with 2 cupholders
- Lighting interior ambient
- Driver Information Centre monochromatic display
- Head restraints 2-way adjustable front
- Seat rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
- Warning tones driver and front passenger safety belts
- Seat trim leather-appointed
- Engine 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
- Coolant protection engine
- Steering power electric rack-mounted reduced travel
- Brake parking manual foot apply
- Suspension rear compound crank with Z-link for enhanced rear stability
- Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance
- Brakes 4-wheel disc 4-wheel antilock Duralife power
- Axle 3.14 ratio
- Battery 80AH
- Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as Vehicle Diagnostics Dealer Maintenance Notification Chevrolet Smart Driver Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply...
- Safety belts front pretensioner
- Restraint provisions latch
- OnStar Guidance Plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response Stolen Vehicle Assistance Roadside Assistance Turn-by-Turn Navigation Advanced Diagnostics and more (trial excludes Hands-Free Calling minutes) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/...
- Safety belts 3-point rear centre position
