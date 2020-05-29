Menu
$16,684

+ taxes & licensing

Leduc Hyundai

587-930-7771

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier

Location

Leduc Hyundai

7014 Sparrow Dr, Leduc, AB T9E 8A5

587-930-7771

$16,684

+ taxes & licensing

  • 36,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5242955
  • Stock #: PS0312
  • VIN: 1G1BF5SMXJ7226830
Exterior Colour
Silver Ice Metallic
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Leduc Hyundai offers a huge selection of new Hyundai models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Leduc Hyundai is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This 2018 Chevrolet Cruze has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. The look is unmistakably Chevrolet, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Chevrolet Cruze Premier will definitely turn heads. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Keyless Entry
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Additional Features
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth For Phone
  • Oil life monitoring system
  • Remote Vehicle Starter System
  • Engine immobilizer theft-deterrent system
  • Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
  • Seats heated driver and front passenger
  • Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Steering column manual tilt and telescopic
  • Floor mats carpeted front and rear
  • StabiliTrak Stability Control System
  • Map pocket front passenger seatback
  • Door locks power
  • Seat adjuster driver 8-way power
  • Steering wheel heated
  • AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE USB PORT
  • Theft-deterrent system unauthorized entry
  • Rear air ducts floor mounted
  • Glass solar absorbing
  • Windshield solar absorbing
  • Wipers front intermittent variable
  • Windows power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
  • Lighting interior trunk/cargo area
  • Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface controls
  • Steering wheel leather-wrapped 3-spoke
  • Lighting interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps
  • Lighting interior roof rear courtesy and dual reading lights
  • Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual
  • Console floor with armrest
  • Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
  • Teen Driver mode
  • Remote panic alarm
  • Tire Pressure Display
  • Keyless Open
  • USB charging port (Not available with (ZL4) Premier Convenience Package.)
  • Alternator 130 amps
  • Seats front bucket with reclining seatbacks and adjustable head restraints
  • Air conditioning single-zone electronic includes air filter
  • Transmission 6-speed automatic
  • Air bags 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
  • Suspension front MacPherson strut
  • Sensor cabin humidity
  • Engine control stop-start system
  • Antenna integral rear window
  • OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar serv...
  • Audio system Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 7 diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible...
  • Tire T115/70R16 blackwall compact spare
  • Wheel spare 16 (40.6 cm) steel
  • Wheels 17 (43.2 cm) aluminum
  • Headlamps halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay
  • Tires 225/45R17 all-season blackwall
  • Mouldings bright side window surround
  • Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding with turn signal indicators
  • Door handles body-colour with chrome strip
  • Speedometer km/miles km odometer
  • Trunk release power remote
  • Armrest rear centre fold-down with 2 cupholders
  • Lighting interior ambient
  • Driver Information Centre monochromatic display
  • Head restraints 2-way adjustable front
  • Seat rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
  • Warning tones driver and front passenger safety belts
  • Seat trim leather-appointed
  • Engine 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
  • Coolant protection engine
  • Steering power electric rack-mounted reduced travel
  • Brake parking manual foot apply
  • Suspension rear compound crank with Z-link for enhanced rear stability
  • Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance
  • Brakes 4-wheel disc 4-wheel antilock Duralife power
  • Axle 3.14 ratio
  • Battery 80AH
  • Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as Vehicle Diagnostics Dealer Maintenance Notification Chevrolet Smart Driver Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply...
  • Safety belts front pretensioner
  • Restraint provisions latch
  • OnStar Guidance Plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response Stolen Vehicle Assistance Roadside Assistance Turn-by-Turn Navigation Advanced Diagnostics and more (trial excludes Hands-Free Calling minutes) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/...
  • Safety belts 3-point rear centre position

