2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

- Media / Nav / Comm
- Trip Computer
- Integrated roof antenna
- Windows
- Trim
- Powertrain
- Exterior
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Convenience
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Comfort
- Additional Features
- Trailer Wiring Harness
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- Rear Parking Sensors
- PERIMETER ALARM
- 140 Amp Alternator
- Locking glove box
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Permanent locking hubs
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Chrome Side Windows Trim
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 66 L Fuel Tank
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
- Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support
- Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob
- Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
- Roof Rack Rails Only
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
- Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
- Tires: P235/65 R17 AS
- 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- 8-Way Driver Seat
- Streaming Audio
- Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC -inc: single exhaust and Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)
- Axle Ratio: 3.648
- Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum Alloy
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down and w/Driver 1-Touch Up
- Deluxe Cloth Seating Surfaces w/YES Essentials
- Power Rear Windows Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
- Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Sensor
- GVWR: 2280 kgs
- Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Internal Memory
- Covered Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select (Eco Normal Sport)
