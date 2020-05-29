Menu
$23,264

+ taxes & licensing

Leduc Hyundai

587-930-7771

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT PREMIUM

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT PREMIUM

Location

Leduc Hyundai

7014 Sparrow Dr, Leduc, AB T9E 8A5

587-930-7771

$23,264

+ taxes & licensing

  • 73,505KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5242961
  • Stock #: L0189A
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB5JG517872
Exterior Colour
Serrano Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Leduc Hyundai offers a huge selection of new Hyundai models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Leduc Hyundai is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. Simply put, this all wheel drive vehicle is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this AWD HyundaiSanta Fe Sport Premium. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium is sure to sell fast. The look is unmistakably Hyundai, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium will definitely turn heads. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Integrated roof antenna
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • Rear Parking Sensors
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • 140 Amp Alternator
  • Locking glove box
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 66 L Fuel Tank
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support
  • Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob
  • Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
  • Tires: P235/65 R17 AS
  • 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • 8-Way Driver Seat
  • Streaming Audio
  • Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC -inc: single exhaust and Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)
  • Axle Ratio: 3.648
  • Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum Alloy
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down and w/Driver 1-Touch Up
  • Deluxe Cloth Seating Surfaces w/YES Essentials
  • Power Rear Windows Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
  • Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Sensor
  • GVWR: 2280 kgs
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Internal Memory
  • Covered Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select (Eco Normal Sport)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leduc Hyundai

Leduc Hyundai

7014 Sparrow Dr, Leduc, AB T9E 8A5

587-930-7771

