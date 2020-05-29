2019 Hyundai Sonata

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer

Window grid antenna Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Chrome Grille

Body-coloured door handles Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Electronic stability control (ESC) Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort Manual air conditioning

Air filtration Seating Cloth seating surfaces Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

POWER REAR WINDOWS

PERIMETER ALARM

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

150 amp alternator

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Valet Function

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

2 12V DC Power Outlets

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Redundant Digital Speedometer

Wheels w/Silver Accents

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Analog Display

Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert

Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

2.88 Axle Ratio

70 L Fuel Tank

Tires: P205/65R16 All-Season

Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy

80-Amp/Hr 640CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Streaming Audio

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Engine: 2.4L I4 GDI DOHC -inc: Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT) and 2-stage Variable Induction System (VIS)

Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual front seats w/height adjustment and height-adjustable head restraints

Passenger Seat

and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: overdrive and lock-up torque converter

FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot

Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation

Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Display Audio -inc: 6 speakers 7 touchscreen Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity Bluetooth hands-free phone system and iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.