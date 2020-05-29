Menu
$20,688

+ taxes & licensing

Leduc Hyundai

587-930-7771

2019 Hyundai Sonata

2019 Hyundai Sonata

ESSENTIAL

2019 Hyundai Sonata

ESSENTIAL

Location

Leduc Hyundai

7014 Sparrow Dr, Leduc, AB T9E 8A5

587-930-7771

$20,688

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,360KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5242946
  • Stock #: PS0300
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF1KH763791
Exterior Colour
White
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Leduc Hyundai offers a huge selection of new Hyundai models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Leduc Hyundai is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. The Hyundai Sonata Essential will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. The look is unmistakably Hyundai, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Hyundai Sonata Essential will definitely turn heads. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. The quintessential Hyundai -- This Hyundai Sonata Essential speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Window grid antenna
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured door handles
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Electronic stability control (ESC)
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Seating
  • Cloth seating surfaces
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • POWER REAR WINDOWS
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • 150 amp alternator
  • Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Valet Function
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • Wheels w/Silver Accents
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Analog Display
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • 2.88 Axle Ratio
  • 70 L Fuel Tank
  • Tires: P205/65R16 All-Season
  • Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy
  • 80-Amp/Hr 640CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Streaming Audio
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Engine: 2.4L I4 GDI DOHC -inc: Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT) and 2-stage Variable Induction System (VIS)
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual front seats w/height adjustment and height-adjustable head restraints
  • Passenger Seat
  • and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: overdrive and lock-up torque converter
  • FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
  • Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
  • Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
  • Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Display Audio -inc: 6 speakers 7 touchscreen Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity Bluetooth hands-free phone system and iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leduc Hyundai

Leduc Hyundai

7014 Sparrow Dr, Leduc, AB T9E 8A5

