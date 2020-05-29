2019 Hyundai Sonata

- Media / Nav / Comm
- Trip Computer
- Window grid antenna
- Trim
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Chrome Grille
- Body-coloured door handles
- Safety
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Electronic stability control (ESC)
- Powertrain
- Comfort
- Manual air conditioning
- Air filtration
- Seating
- Suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Convenience
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Exterior
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- POWER REAR WINDOWS
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- 150 amp alternator
- Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Valet Function
- Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- Wheels w/Silver Accents
- Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Analog Display
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
- 2.88 Axle Ratio
- 70 L Fuel Tank
- Tires: P205/65R16 All-Season
- Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy
- 80-Amp/Hr 640CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Streaming Audio
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Engine: 2.4L I4 GDI DOHC -inc: Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT) and 2-stage Variable Induction System (VIS)
- Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual front seats w/height adjustment and height-adjustable head restraints
- Passenger Seat
- and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: overdrive and lock-up torque converter
- FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
- Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
- Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
- Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
- Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Display Audio -inc: 6 speakers 7 touchscreen Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity Bluetooth hands-free phone system and iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
