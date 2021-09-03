Menu
2019 Subaru Outback

28,637 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Subaru Outback

2019 Subaru Outback

Touring

2019 Subaru Outback

Touring

Location

Leduc Hyundai

7014 Sparrow Dr, Leduc, AB T9E 8A5

780-986-3311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

28,637KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7988157
  Stock #: 21SO9936A
  VIN: 4S4BSFTC2K3348794

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21SO9936A
  • Mileage 28,637 KM

Vehicle Description

Leduc Hyundai offers a huge selection of new Hyundai models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Leduc Hyundai is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped Subaru Outback, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle. One of the best things about this Subaru Outback is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Subaru Outback Touring is the one! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2021/09/03

Vehicle Features

Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
8-Way Driver Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Roof Rack
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Black Bodyside Cladding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 225/65R17
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
70 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Window grid antenna
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Premium cloth upholstery
4.111 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2200 kgs (4850 lbs)
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Voice Activation and Radio Data System
STARLINK Selective Service Internet Access
Wheels: 17 x 7 10-Spoke Design Aluminum Alloy
Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and high/med/low heat level settings
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Engine: 3.6L DOHC 24 Valve 6-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed electronic throttle control and dual active valve control system
Transmission: High-Torque Lineartronic CVT -inc: lock-up torque converter paddle shifters manual mode transmission shift lock X-mode and Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive system: Electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

