Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Mitsubishi Outlander

252,008 KM

Details Description Features

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lethbridge Mitsubishi

403-327-6661

Contact Seller
2009 Mitsubishi Outlander

2009 Mitsubishi Outlander

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Mitsubishi Outlander

LS

Location

Lethbridge Mitsubishi

3423 4th Avenue South, Lethbridge, AB T1J 0G7

403-327-6661

  1. 6579912
  2. 6579912
  3. 6579912
Contact Seller

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

252,008KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6579912
  • Stock #: 20T614521A
  • VIN: JA4MT31X89Z607823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 252,008 KM

Vehicle Description

Lethbridge Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Lethbridge Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Off-road or on the street, this Mitsubishi Outlander LS handles with ease. At home in the country and in the city, this 2009 4WD Mitsubishi Outlander LS has been wonderfully refined to handle any occasion. Smooth steering, superior acceleration and a supple ride are just a few of its qualities. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Mitsubishi Outlander LS is the one! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/02/16

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Floor mats
Intermittent rear wiper w/washer
Variable-speed intermittent windshield wipers
Auto-off halogen headlights
Instrumentation-inc: speedometer & tachometer
Tire Pressure Monitor System
P215/70R16 all-season tires
Compact T155/90D16 spare tire
Rear Privacy Glass
Child safety rear door locks
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD)
Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags w/front passenger occupant sensor
Driver & front passenger side thorax airbags
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Front crumple zones
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Engine immobilizer anti-theft system
Anti-theft alarm system
Active front headrests
Air conditioning w/micron air filter
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest w/dual cupholders
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Child seat lower & upper tether anchors (LATCH)
60/40 split-fold cloth rear seat w/(3) adjustable head restraints & fold-flat features
3.0L SOHC MPFI 24-valve V6 MIVEC engine
Pwr windows w/driver-side auto-up/down
16 ALLOY WHEELS
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Rear window defroster w/timer
Colour-keyed bumpers
Colour-keyed door handles
Rear heater ducts
(2) rear coat hangers
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr door locks-inc: liftgate
Dual visors/vanity mirrors
Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution chassis (RISE)
6-speed Sportronic automatic transmission w/OD
Active skid control system
Black skid plate
Light tint glass
Flap-folding rear tailgate
Front & rear door pockets w/integrated bottle holders
(4) retractable passenger assist grips
Driver side pull-out cupholder
(4) cargo area tie-down hooks
Height-adjustable front shoulder belts w/pretensioners
Head impact absorption roof & pillars
Electronically controlled 4-wheel drive w/drive mode selection
Rear LED tail lamps
Colour-keyed folding heated pwr mirrors
Under-floor stowable third row compact seat
(3) 12-volt accessory outlets
Dashboard centre storage w/lid
Dual illuminated locking glovebox
Driver-side seatback pocket
Black roof rails
Bluetooth pre-wire
Centre console w/slide-adjustable armrest dual cupholders
FAST-key remote entry system w/panic alarm remote start
Cloth front bucket seats w/driver side height adjustment & fold-flat feature
Multi-info display-inc: trip meter odometer outside temp avg fuel consumption driving distance water temp & low fuel warning lights
140-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: MP3 capability (6) speakers digital signal processor speed compensated volume & equalization auxiliary input jack
Lighting-inc: front map rear & cargo area
Leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel w/cruise control & audio controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lethbridge Mitsubishi

2009 Mitsubishi Outl...
 252,008 KM
$4,900 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 ST
 66,029 KM
$33,643 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 155,399 KM
$23,502 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lethbridge Mitsubishi

Lethbridge Mitsubishi

Lethbridge Mitsubishi

3423 4th Avenue South, Lethbridge, AB T1J 0G7

Call Dealer

403-327-XXXX

(click to show)

403-327-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory