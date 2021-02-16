2009 Mitsubishi Outlander

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Floor mats Intermittent rear wiper w/washer Variable-speed intermittent windshield wipers Auto-off halogen headlights Instrumentation-inc: speedometer & tachometer Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor System P215/70R16 all-season tires Compact T155/90D16 spare tire Windows Rear Privacy Glass Safety Child safety rear door locks Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags w/front passenger occupant sensor Driver & front passenger side thorax airbags Front & rear side curtain airbags Front crumple zones Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension Independent multi-link rear suspension Security Engine immobilizer anti-theft system Anti-theft alarm system Comfort Active front headrests Air conditioning w/micron air filter Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob Seating Rear seat centre armrest w/dual cupholders 3-point seatbelts for all seating positions Child seat lower & upper tether anchors (LATCH) 60/40 split-fold cloth rear seat w/(3) adjustable head restraints & fold-flat features Powertrain 3.0L SOHC MPFI 24-valve V6 MIVEC engine Power Options Pwr windows w/driver-side auto-up/down

Additional Features 16 ALLOY WHEELS Front/rear stabilizer bars Rear window defroster w/timer Colour-keyed bumpers Colour-keyed door handles Rear heater ducts (2) rear coat hangers Variable pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr door locks-inc: liftgate Dual visors/vanity mirrors Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution chassis (RISE) 6-speed Sportronic automatic transmission w/OD Active skid control system Black skid plate Light tint glass Flap-folding rear tailgate Front & rear door pockets w/integrated bottle holders (4) retractable passenger assist grips Driver side pull-out cupholder (4) cargo area tie-down hooks Height-adjustable front shoulder belts w/pretensioners Head impact absorption roof & pillars Electronically controlled 4-wheel drive w/drive mode selection Rear LED tail lamps Colour-keyed folding heated pwr mirrors Under-floor stowable third row compact seat (3) 12-volt accessory outlets Dashboard centre storage w/lid Dual illuminated locking glovebox Driver-side seatback pocket Black roof rails Bluetooth pre-wire Centre console w/slide-adjustable armrest dual cupholders FAST-key remote entry system w/panic alarm remote start Cloth front bucket seats w/driver side height adjustment & fold-flat feature Multi-info display-inc: trip meter odometer outside temp avg fuel consumption driving distance water temp & low fuel warning lights 140-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: MP3 capability (6) speakers digital signal processor speed compensated volume & equalization auxiliary input jack Lighting-inc: front map rear & cargo area Leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel w/cruise control & audio controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.