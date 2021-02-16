2009 Mitsubishi Outlander

+ taxes & licensing
Lethbridge Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Lethbridge Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Off-road or on the street, this Mitsubishi Outlander LS handles with ease. At home in the country and in the city, this 2009 4WD Mitsubishi Outlander LS has been wonderfully refined to handle any occasion. Smooth steering, superior acceleration and a supple ride are just a few of its qualities. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Mitsubishi Outlander LS is the one! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/02/16
3423 4th Avenue South, Lethbridge, AB T1J 0G7