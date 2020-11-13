2014 Cadillac SRX

Lethbridge Kia offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Lethbridge Kia is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Cadillac SRX gives you everything you need an automobile to be. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Cadillac SRX Luxury delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Cadillac SRX Luxury, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2020/11/13
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system
Remote Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
RAINSENSE WIPERS
Console overhead -inc: sunroof switch (if equipped) universal home remote ultrasonic front & rear parking assist indicator (if equipped)
PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Seatbelts front bucket seats -inc: 3 point w/pretensioners load limiter & shoulder strap height adjusters
Trailer Sway Control
Hill start assist
Leather Seating Surfaces
All-Wheel Drive
Front pwr lumbar adjusters
Seatback net map pockets
Steering wheel 3-spoke leather-wrapped
Tire inflator kit
Side Blind Zone Alert
Stolen Vehicle Assistance
Universal home remote programmable
Windows pwr -inc: front express up/down w/pinch guard & child lockout rear express down
Adaptive remote start
Defogger rear window -inc: electric front & side window outlets for driver & front passenger
Seatbelts rear bench seat -inc: 3 point all positions w/outboard comfort guides
OnStar in-vehicle communication system & assistance service
Tires P235/65R-18 all season H-rated blackwall
Roof rails chrome
Automatic Crash Response
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
Rear cross traffic alert
Climate control dual zone automatic
Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Security system audible/visible theft alarm system -inc: programmable content theft horn & lamp activation
Child security rear door locks -inc: pwr activated from centre console
Tire pressure monitoring system -inc: individual tire pressure read out
Steering wheel controls -inc: mounted controls for audio/CUE & cruise control
Air filtration Sensor for air circulation/air quality
Cabin humidity sensor
Rear vision camera -inc: display in rear view mirror or navigation screen if equipped
Theft deterrent with LED indicator -inc: PASS-Key III+ electronic immobilizer
Exhaust system dual with chrome tips
Airbags passenger sensing system
Bose premium 8-speaker surround sound system
Antenna roof mounted hex band
Windshield wipers & washers -inc: front variable intermittent rear intermittent rear activated in reverse when front wipers on
Liftgate power -inc: memory height
Mirrors outside heated pwr-adjustable pwr folding -inc: driver side auto dimming body coloured
Lighting side marker w/LED light pipes
Sunroof Power UltraView double-sized -inc: pwr glass roof that opens over first & second rows tilt-sliding w/express-open & pwr sunshade
Wheels 18 X 8 (457mm x 203mm) ultra bright aluminum 7-spoke
Headlamps Tungsten halogen -inc: windshield wiper-activated w/Twilight Sentinel & night time flash-to-pass feature
Glass solar ray -inc: tinted privacy glass on rear doors rear quarters & lift gate
Driver Information Centre -inc: reconfigurable colour display exterior temperature compass GM oil life monitoring system fuel consumption trip computer vehicle personalization features vehicle information
Pwr centre -inc: (4) 12V aux outlets to pwr accessories located in IP/front console/rear console/cargo area
Leather collection -inc: leather seating surfaces heated front seats pwr front seats w/pwr lumbar adjustable driver thigh support auto-dimming rear view mirror w/OnStar controls pwr folding heated pwr mirrors w/drivers side auto-dimming glass universal...
OnStar 1 year of the Directions and Connections Plan -inc: Turn-by-turn navigation & OnStar Remote Link (Turn-by-Turn availability impacted by some geographic/cellular limitations advisor assisted routing available)
Front & rear park assist ultrasonic
Airbags dual-stage frontal & side-impact -inc: driver & passenger & head curtain side-impact front & rear outboard seating positions
Airbags side thorax for front row
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.