2014 Cadillac SRX

Trailer Sway Control

Hill start assist

Leather Seating Surfaces

All-Wheel Drive

Front pwr lumbar adjusters

Seatback net map pockets

Steering wheel 3-spoke leather-wrapped

Tire inflator kit

Side Blind Zone Alert

Stolen Vehicle Assistance

Universal home remote programmable

Windows pwr -inc: front express up/down w/pinch guard & child lockout rear express down

Adaptive remote start

Defogger rear window -inc: electric front & side window outlets for driver & front passenger

Seatbelts rear bench seat -inc: 3 point all positions w/outboard comfort guides

OnStar in-vehicle communication system & assistance service

Tires P235/65R-18 all season H-rated blackwall

Roof rails chrome

Automatic Crash Response

Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity

Rear cross traffic alert

Climate control dual zone automatic

Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions

Security system audible/visible theft alarm system -inc: programmable content theft horn & lamp activation

Child security rear door locks -inc: pwr activated from centre console

Tire pressure monitoring system -inc: individual tire pressure read out

Steering wheel controls -inc: mounted controls for audio/CUE & cruise control

Air filtration Sensor for air circulation/air quality

Cabin humidity sensor

Rear vision camera -inc: display in rear view mirror or navigation screen if equipped

Theft deterrent with LED indicator -inc: PASS-Key III+ electronic immobilizer

Exhaust system dual with chrome tips

Airbags passenger sensing system

Bose premium 8-speaker surround sound system

Antenna roof mounted hex band

Windshield wipers & washers -inc: front variable intermittent rear intermittent rear activated in reverse when front wipers on

Liftgate power -inc: memory height

Mirrors outside heated pwr-adjustable pwr folding -inc: driver side auto dimming body coloured

Lighting side marker w/LED light pipes

Sunroof Power UltraView double-sized -inc: pwr glass roof that opens over first & second rows tilt-sliding w/express-open & pwr sunshade

Wheels 18 X 8 (457mm x 203mm) ultra bright aluminum 7-spoke

Headlamps Tungsten halogen -inc: windshield wiper-activated w/Twilight Sentinel & night time flash-to-pass feature

Glass solar ray -inc: tinted privacy glass on rear doors rear quarters & lift gate

Steering wheels heated

Locks pwr programmable -inc: double pull unlock/unlatch

Cargo shade retractable shale or titanium

Instrumentation -inc: analog w/speedometer tachometer oil pressure gauge engine coolant temperature gauge primary PRNDL fuel gauge analog

Seats rear bench leather seating surfaces -inc: 60/40 split-folding armrest & cup holders pass-through low profile head restraints & reclining back

Console floor -inc: front floor w/shifter & dual cup holders & integrated armrest

Locks Lock-out protection

Steering column manual tilt & telescopic adjustable

Seating Heated driver & front passenger

Sunshades driver & front passenger -inc: extendable illuminated dimmable vanity mirrors ticket flap

Power retained accessory -inc: radio & windows after key off

Management Rear storage area -inc: U-rail w/adjustable cargo fence under floor storage

Passive entry system EZ Key -inc: (2) remote key fobs w/illuminated entry lock/unlock lift gate & panic buttons

Seat adjuster 8-way pwr driver seat -inc: manual adjustable thigh support

Lighting accent LED spotlights w/light pipe -inc: illuminated door sill plates

Mirror rear-view auto-dimming w/OnStar controls

Memory package -inc: recalls 2 presets for pwr driver seat outside mirrors driver personalization features & pwr adjustable pedals (if equipped)

Seat adjuster 8-way pwr front passenger seat

Lighting front reading lamp

Lighting interior reading lamps & ambient lighting

Cruise control Electronic with set & resume speed

Driver Information Centre -inc: reconfigurable colour display exterior temperature compass GM oil life monitoring system fuel consumption trip computer vehicle personalization features vehicle information

Pwr centre -inc: (4) 12V aux outlets to pwr accessories located in IP/front console/rear console/cargo area

Lighting cargo area illumination

Mats floor front & rear carpeted

Engine 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (308hp [229.7kW] @ 6800 rpm 265lb-ft of torque [357.8 N-m] @2400 rpm)

Steering power rack & pinion

Parking brake switch operated electric

Differential electronic limited slip (AWD only)

Alternator 155 amp

Brakes pwr 4-wheel anti-lock braking system 4-wheel disc -inc: dynamic rear proportioning intelligent brake assist auto dry function

Fuel full tank of fuel at time of delivery

6-speed automatic transmission AWD 6T70 -inc: tap-up/tap-down (on shifter) performance shifting & manual up/manual down.

Battery maintenance free -inc: run-down protection

Final drive ratio 3.39

Suspension 4-wheel independent -inc: monotube rear struts

Leather collection -inc: leather seating surfaces heated front seats pwr front seats w/pwr lumbar adjustable driver thigh support auto-dimming rear view mirror w/OnStar controls pwr folding heated pwr mirrors w/drivers side auto-dimming glass universal...

OnStar 1 year of the Directions and Connections Plan -inc: Turn-by-turn navigation & OnStar Remote Link (Turn-by-Turn availability impacted by some geographic/cellular limitations advisor assisted routing available)

Front & rear park assist ultrasonic

Airbags dual-stage frontal & side-impact -inc: driver & passenger & head curtain side-impact front & rear outboard seating positions