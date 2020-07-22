Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

70,723 KM

Details Description Features

Lethbridge Kia

403-331-3130

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Lethbridge Kia

2921 26 Ave S, Lethbridge, AB T1K 7K7

403-331-3130

70,723KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5693196
  • Stock #: 20SR5697A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9FR530867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sandstone Pearl
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,723 KM

Vehicle Description

Lethbridge Kia offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Lethbridge Kia is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. You can tell this 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 70,723km and appears with a showroom shine. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package. It is incomparable for the price and quality. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. The Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
4 Speakers
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
TOURING SUSPENSION
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Chrome Grille
Black bodyside mouldings
Engine Oil Cooler
Cloth Bucket Seats
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
160 Amp Alternator
Locking glove box
Front-wheel drive
Black door handles
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Steel
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
Sliding Rear Doors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Analog Display
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD
AM/FM Stereo w/Seek-Scan and Clock
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Dual Zone Front Manual Air Conditioning
76 L Fuel Tank
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
6049# Gvwr
Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
17 Wheel Covers
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Recline Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin Covered Dashboard Storage Interior Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Lethbridge Kia

Lethbridge Kia

2921 26 Ave S, Lethbridge, AB T1K 7K7

