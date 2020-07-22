2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer 4 Speakers Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Trim Chrome Grille Black bodyside mouldings Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Seating Cloth Bucket Seats Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features 160 Amp Alternator Locking glove box Front-wheel drive Black door handles Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Steel Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Front Cupholder Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust 3.16 Axle Ratio Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring Sliding Rear Doors Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Urethane Gear Shift Knob Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Analog Display Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Full Carpet Floor Covering Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Vinyl Door Trim Insert Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD AM/FM Stereo w/Seek-Scan and Clock Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Dual Zone Front Manual Air Conditioning 76 L Fuel Tank 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 6049# Gvwr Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 17 Wheel Covers Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Recline Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Instrument Panel Bin Covered Dashboard Storage Interior Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins

