2016 Dodge Journey

3423 4th Avenue South, Lethbridge, AB T1J 0G7
Lethbridge Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Lethbridge Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. The look is unmistakably Dodge, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg will definitely turn heads. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg. It is incomparable for the price and quality. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2020/11/13
