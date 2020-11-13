2016 Dodge Journey

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Powertrain Transmission: Automatic Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Seating Premium Cloth Bucket Seats Exterior Tires: P225/65R17 BSW A/S Touring Steel spare wheel Suspension Normal Duty Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Aluminum 160 Amp Alternator graphic equalizer Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder 4.28 Axle Ratio Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Remote USB Port Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column GVWR: 2270 kgs (5005 lbs) 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning 4 12V DC Power Outlets Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Full Carpet Floor Covering Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 77 L Fuel Tank 1003# Maximum Payload 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Vinyl Door Trim Insert Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Dual Zone Front Manual Air Conditioning Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Radio: 4.3 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Driver visor vanity mirror Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control 40-60 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 4.3 Touchscreen Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material Instrument Panel Bin Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.