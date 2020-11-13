Menu
2016 Dodge Journey

129,793 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lethbridge Mitsubishi

403-715-5555

2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

2016 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Lethbridge Mitsubishi

3423 4th Avenue South, Lethbridge, AB T1J 0G7

403-715-5555

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

129,793KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6163191
  • Stock #: 20T603554A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB7GT161866

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,793 KM

Lethbridge Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Lethbridge Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. The look is unmistakably Dodge, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg will definitely turn heads. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg. It is incomparable for the price and quality. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2020/11/13

Trip Computer
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Transmission: Automatic
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Premium Cloth Bucket Seats
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW A/S Touring
Steel spare wheel
Normal Duty Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Air filtration
Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Aluminum
160 Amp Alternator
graphic equalizer
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
4.28 Axle Ratio
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Remote USB Port
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
GVWR: 2270 kgs (5005 lbs)
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
77 L Fuel Tank
1003# Maximum Payload
525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Dual Zone Front Manual Air Conditioning
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT
Radio: 4.3 AM/FM/CD/MP3
Driver visor vanity mirror
Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control
40-60 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
4.3 Touchscreen
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Instrument Panel Bin Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lethbridge Mitsubishi

Lethbridge Mitsubishi

3423 4th Avenue South, Lethbridge, AB T1J 0G7

403-715-5555

