2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Additional Features POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM 3.94 Axle Ratio Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Transmission: 5-Speed Manual Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Rocker Panel Extensions Cloth Door Trim Insert Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Premium fabric seating surfaces Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shift Knob Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Tires: P205/60R16 AS Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Automatic Air Conditioning Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Automatic Equalizer Systems Monitor Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Electric Power-Assist Steering Battery w/Run Down Protection Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel 59 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.0L DOHC MIVEC 16V I-4 Passenger Seat Wheels: 16 Steel w/Wheel Covers 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat (sliding reclining and height adjustable) and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack and Radio Data System Radio: 140W AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/4 Speakers -inc: Bluetooth 2.0 hands-free cellular phone interface w/streaming audio and USB input w/voice control

