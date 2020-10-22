Menu
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

69,937 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lethbridge Mitsubishi

403-715-5555

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES

Location

Lethbridge Mitsubishi

3423 4th Avenue South, Lethbridge, AB T1J 0G7

403-715-5555

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

69,937KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6059025
  Stock #: 20T604580B
  VIN: JA32U2FU5GU602140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rally Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,937 KM

Vehicle Description

Lethbridge Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Lethbridge Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Mitsubishi Lancer. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Mitsubishi Lancer ES. It is incomparable for the price and quality. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2020/10/22

Vehicle Features

Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
3.94 Axle Ratio
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Rocker Panel Extensions
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Premium fabric seating surfaces
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Tires: P205/60R16 AS
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Automatic Equalizer
Systems Monitor
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
59 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L DOHC MIVEC 16V I-4
Passenger Seat
Wheels: 16 Steel w/Wheel Covers
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat (sliding reclining and height adjustable) and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack and Radio Data System
Radio: 140W AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/4 Speakers -inc: Bluetooth 2.0 hands-free cellular phone interface w/streaming audio and USB input w/voice control

Lethbridge Mitsubishi

Lethbridge Mitsubishi

3423 4th Avenue South, Lethbridge, AB T1J 0G7

