2016 Nissan Rogue

Listing ID: 8004078

8004078 Stock #: 22SP4801C

22SP4801C VIN: 5N1AT2MT9GC855876

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gun Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 93,839 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Trip Computer PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cloth Seat Trim Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Seats w/Cloth Back Material 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Smart Device Integration Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: Xtronic CVTw/Sport Mode Switch Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder 5.694 Axle Ratio 55 L Fuel Tank Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Tires: P225/65R17 AS Chrome Side Windows Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Safety Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Additional Features Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Wheels: 17 x 7.0 Alloy 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock and Steering Wheel Controls GVWR: 2005 kgs (4420 lbs) Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: auxiliary audio input jack streaming audio via Bluetooth hands-free phone system satellite radio USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices

