2017 Jeep Patriot

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning glove box Air filtration Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Remote Start System Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Media / Nav / Comm 4 Speakers Fixed antenna Trim Body-coloured grille Safety Rear child safety locks Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel

Additional Features SOFT TONNEAU COVER Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner 120 amp alternator Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Permanent locking hubs Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors GVWR: 2075 kgs (4575 lbs) 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Analog Display Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Bodyside Cladding Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Radio w/Clock Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents Chrome Gear Shift Knob Tires: P215/65R17 OWL All-Terrain Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage 51 L Fuel Tank Illuminated Front Cupholder Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT 3.367 Axle Ratio Fixed 3rd Row Windows Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 60-Amp/Hr 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 926# Maximum Payload Black Side Mirrors Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Bronze Aluminum Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer and Trip Odometer 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: AutoStick Automatic Transmission Tip Start

