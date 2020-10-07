Menu
2017 Jeep Patriot

59,111 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lethbridge Mitsubishi

403-715-5555

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Patriot

2017 Jeep Patriot

75th Anniversary

2017 Jeep Patriot

75th Anniversary

Location

Lethbridge Mitsubishi

3423 4th Avenue South, Lethbridge, AB T1J 0G7

403-715-5555

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

59,111KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5932122
  Stock #: P4112A
  VIN: 1C4NJRAB6HD162825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,111 KM

Vehicle Description

Lethbridge Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Lethbridge Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. When Jeep created this vehicle with 4 wheel drive, they immediately enhanced the performance ability. Easily switch between two and four wheel drive to take advantage of the improved traction. The look is unmistakably Jeep, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Jeep Patriot 75th Anniversary will definitely turn heads. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
glove box
Air filtration
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Remote Start System
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
TOURING SUSPENSION
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
4 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Body-coloured grille
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
SOFT TONNEAU COVER
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
120 amp alternator
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Permanent locking hubs
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
GVWR: 2075 kgs (4575 lbs)
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Analog Display
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Bodyside Cladding
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Radio w/Clock
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Chrome Gear Shift Knob
Tires: P215/65R17 OWL All-Terrain
Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage
51 L Fuel Tank
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT
3.367 Axle Ratio
Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
60-Amp/Hr 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
926# Maximum Payload
Black Side Mirrors
Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Bronze Aluminum
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer and Trip Odometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: AutoStick Automatic Transmission Tip Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

