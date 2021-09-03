2017 Kia Optima

SPLASH GUARDS

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Wheels: 17 Alloy

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Wireless Streaming

4630# Gvwr

60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Tires: P215/55R17

3.32 Axle Ratio

Lithium Polymer Traction Battery

Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors

Distance Pacing

Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents

Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Pass-Thru

Engine: 2.0L GDI 4-Cylinder DOHC

Transmission: 6-Speed Sportmatic A/T

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Power Rear Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds

Chrome Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim

Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Traction Battery Level Power/Regen Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Internal Memory

Radio: harman/kardon Premium Audio System -inc: 8 integrated navigation system AM/FM/MP3/Satellite Radio 9 speakers AUX/USB inputs Android Auto Bluetooth voice activation and steering wheel mounted audio controls Note: With the navigation feature Bluet...