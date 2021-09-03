2017 Kia Optima

Lethbridge Kia offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Lethbridge Kia is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group - 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Kia Optima Hybrid EX Premium is a perfect addition to any home. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. The Kia Optima Hybrid EX Premium will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Kia Optima Hybrid EX Premium is the one! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2021/09/03
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Internal Memory
Radio: harman/kardon Premium Audio System -inc: 8 integrated navigation system AM/FM/MP3/Satellite Radio 9 speakers AUX/USB inputs Android Auto Bluetooth voice activation and steering wheel mounted audio controls Note: With the navigation feature Bluet...
Heated & Cooled Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height-adjustable 12-way power driver seat w/4-way lumbar 10-way power passenger seat w/2-way lumbar and driver memory
