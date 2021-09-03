Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Optima

77,257 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lethbridge Kia

403-331-3130

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Optima

2017 Kia Optima

Hybrid EX Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Optima

Hybrid EX Premium

Location

Lethbridge Kia

2921 26 Ave S, Lethbridge, AB T1K 7K7

403-331-3130

  1. 7784436
  2. 7784436
  3. 7784436
  4. 7784436
  5. 7784436
  6. 7784436
  7. 7784436
  8. 7784436
  9. 7784436
  10. 7784436
  11. 7784436
  12. 7784436
  13. 7784436
  14. 7784436
  15. 7784436
  16. 7784436
  17. 7784436
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

77,257KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7784436
  • Stock #: 22K4507A
  • VIN: KNAGU4LC8H5008469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22K4507A
  • Mileage 77,257 KM

Vehicle Description

Lethbridge Kia offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Lethbridge Kia is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group - 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Kia Optima Hybrid EX Premium is a perfect addition to any home. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. The Kia Optima Hybrid EX Premium will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Kia Optima Hybrid EX Premium is the one! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2021/09/03

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
60 L Fuel Tank
Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
SPLASH GUARDS
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Wheels: 17 Alloy
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wireless Streaming
4630# Gvwr
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P215/55R17
3.32 Axle Ratio
Lithium Polymer Traction Battery
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Distance Pacing
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Pass-Thru
Engine: 2.0L GDI 4-Cylinder DOHC
Transmission: 6-Speed Sportmatic A/T
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Power Rear Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds
Chrome Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Traction Battery Level Power/Regen Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Internal Memory
Radio: harman/kardon Premium Audio System -inc: 8 integrated navigation system AM/FM/MP3/Satellite Radio 9 speakers AUX/USB inputs Android Auto Bluetooth voice activation and steering wheel mounted audio controls Note: With the navigation feature Bluet...
Heated & Cooled Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height-adjustable 12-way power driver seat w/4-way lumbar 10-way power passenger seat w/2-way lumbar and driver memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lethbridge Kia

2016 GMC Sierra 1500...
 140,241 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 28,177 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sportage LX
 136,987 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lethbridge Kia

Lethbridge Kia

Lethbridge Kia

2921 26 Ave S, Lethbridge, AB T1K 7K7

Call Dealer

403-331-XXXX

(click to show)

403-331-3130

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory