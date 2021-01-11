2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Lethbridge Kia offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Lethbridge Kia is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. This Summit White Chevrolet is clean and shiny exterior makes it look like it came straight from the factory. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/01/11
Windows power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
Lighting interior trunk/cargo area
Seat adjuster front passenger 2-way manual
Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface controls
Lighting interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps
Steering wheel 3-spoke deluxe
Console floor with armrest
Door handles body-colour
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
Teen Driver mode
Remote panic alarm
Tire Pressure Display
USB charging port
Seat adjuster driver 6-way manual
Alternator 130 amps
Suspension rear compound crank
Seats front bucket with reclining seatbacks and adjustable head restraints
Air conditioning single-zone electronic includes air filter
Transmission 6-speed automatic
Air bags 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Sensor cabin humidity
Engine control stop-start system
Antenna integral rear window
OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar serv...
Audio system Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 7 diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible...
Tire T115/70R16 blackwall compact spare
Wheel spare 16 (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamps halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay
Speedometer km/miles km odometer
Trunk release power remote
Armrest rear centre fold-down with 2 cupholders
Driver Information Centre monochromatic display
Head restraints 2-way adjustable front
Seat rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
Warning tones driver and front passenger safety belts
Engine 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
Coolant protection engine
Steering power electric rack-mounted reduced travel
Brake parking manual foot apply
Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance
Brakes 4-wheel disc 4-wheel antilock Duralife power
Axle 3.14 ratio
Battery 80AH
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as Vehicle Diagnostics Dealer Maintenance Notification Chevrolet Smart Driver Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply...
Safety belts front pretensioner
Restraint provisions latch
OnStar Guidance Plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response Stolen Vehicle Assistance Roadside Assistance Turn-by-Turn Navigation Advanced Diagnostics and more (trial excludes Hands-Free Calling minutes) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/...
Safety belts 3-point rear centre position
Mouldings bright beltline (Not included when ordering (WBL) Redline Edition.)
Key primary foldable additional foldable (Deleted when (6K5) LT Convenience Package is ordered.)
Lighting interior roof rear courtesy
Wheels 16 (40.6 cm) aluminum
Tires 205/55R16 all-season blackwall (AB BC MB NT PE QC SK and (ZLH) RS Package only.)
