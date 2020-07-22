Trailer Wiring Harness

POWER REAR WINDOWS

PERIMETER ALARM

3.73 Axle Ratio

Fixed rear window

Black door handles

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Chrome rear step bumper

Front Cupholder

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Electronic Transfer Case

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors

Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Analog Display

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front Cigar Lighter(s)

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

KEYPAD

Radio w/Clock

Auto Locking Hubs

Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Regular Box Style

Tailgate Rear Cargo Access

Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding

4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

200 Amp Alternator

136.3 L Fuel Tank

70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Aluminum Panels

Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs

Pickup Cargo Box Lights

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks

Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

1680# Maximum Payload

Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera

Wheels: 17 Silver Painted Aluminum

Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/S

Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/sport

Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer

GVWR: 2948kg (6500 lb) Payload Package

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System -inc: In-vehicle voice-activated communications and entertainment system w/911 assist and compass 4.2 LCD display in centre stack AppLink and 2.3 message centre in instrument cluster

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents

Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat -inc: folding armrest cupholders storage and manual driver/passenger lumbar

Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage

Engine: 3.3L V6 PFDI -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability